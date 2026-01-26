Pop Smoke’s Assassin Gets Beat Down, But Why?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Social media is buzzing after a Pop Smoke murder suspect appeared beaten in a viral clip, sparking speculation over the reason.

One of the young men (if you want to call him that) charged in the murder of Pop Smoke is going viral after footage surfaced showing him visibly beaten up. From the looks of it, somebody definitely put hands on him. The question floating around online is why.

Now, I do not know if this was retaliation connected to Pop Smoke. If it were, that would usually involve gunplay, not fists. To me, this looks more like a DP or violation of some sort, something rooted in California street culture.In the context of gangs and street slang, “DP” most commonly stands for “Downed in Promotion,” a violent punishment where a gang member is severely beaten by their own gang for breaking rules, displaying cowardice, or failing to follow orders. WOW. This is a way to make people loyal…or else.

Somebody also said that he may have actually gotten beaten out of the set? But, I have only heard that once and in passing. I am thinking that is less possible. Either way, homie should stop posting online, because he may upset somebody again and get another beat down. I’m glad I did not go that route!

Be clear…somebody could have knuckled homeboy all the way down. Either way, the beating was real, and the video is circulating heavy. By the way, people definitely want him kaput. The people in Los Angeles say they do not love Pop Smoke enough to end homie. They say they would beat him down for Pop though. Go figure.

What do you think about all of this? Drop your thoughts in the comments and let the conversation continue.