R. Kelly Prison Music Sparks Backlash After Teddy Riley Teaser

R. Kelly’s prison era music rumors are igniting anger as industry figures appear willing to reopen a door many thought was permanently shut.

R. Kelly is back.

It seems like Teddy Riley is about to usher in new music from the disgraced singer. This dude is currently sitting behind bars serving decades for some of the most disturbing crimes Hip-Hop and R&B have ever had to confront. And yet he’s back.

Teddy posted a snippet of Kelly singing over Chris Brown’s “It Depends,” and basically told. use to forget everything about this dude. In the clip, Kelly makes it very clear it is him on the vocals and even shouts out Brown, as if he’s flexing. But dude is a convicted sex trafficker and they are helping his gain favor in the culture.

The track first surfaced via Kelly’s label Rockland Records, but Teddy took it to the next level, “Still the King of R&B Bar None!!!! Can’t wait for yall to hear the new music!!! Til then teaser missiles will be dropping!!! It’s about that time for real music!!! #legendary #letsgo.”

What is going on with Teddy?

And Chris Brown did not exactly help. He hopped into the comments with eye and fire emojis, which many took as a stamp of approval. For a culture that has spent years wrestling with abuse, power…and a bunch of there stuff…this is a lot.

Let us rational folks take a step back.

Let’s be clear. Kelly is serving a 30 year sentence after a Brooklyn jury found him guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in 2022, with that term running until 2045. On top of that, he is facing another 20 years from a Chicago case involving child pornography and enticement of a minor.

So yeah, people are angry. This does not feel like a comeback or art. It feels like selective amnesia and people taking desperate opportunities. I thought Hip-Hop and R&B were better than that. We’re supposed to evolve and do better. Kelly can still sing, but who cares? Well, that s the issue. People do care…despite the abuse.

Below are some of the comments from under the post:

“Damn king … I know time heal all wounds .. but where do we draw the line , we need to be praying he got the help he mentally need 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 you the goat and you have a lot of influence.. because we love him as a musician a line still has to be drawn”

“Why would you support, promote, and work with someone who has committed so many atrocities to young women. As a father of two daughters, I couldn’t possibly reconcile within myself to ever support and endorse this kind of behavior and actions. We have to expect and demand more of ourselves and others. Would you still work with him if he violated your daughter 🤔”

“If yall drawing lines, draw them with everybody. Teddy, do what you do.”

“I love you sir and always have, im a huge fan of your stuff and have been but im a dad and this dude will never get any love from me after all that just like diddy who i actually looked up to at one point in my life, theres no pardon for with this man has done, i love my kids and feel all children should be protected (Even if they’re not your own) this man took full advantage of the power and money he had and it went on for years so theres no support for this im sorry, move on with new talented artist, you have that power and the skill but he doesn’t deserve another chance, this man had his shot and ruined it, we heard the things he said him self and how he acted like he didn’t know he was doing anything wrong when we all knew that he did, sorry bro, id support trump before this nonsense mr kelly can rot and die in prison far as any real dad (and mom) is concerned“

“As a DAD of daughters, I’m definitely intentional about WTF I celebrate—and he isn’t it.”