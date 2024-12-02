Rap Rumors: Silliest Kendrick, Drake & Lil Wayne Chatter Online

There was a really crazy rumor that was spreading like wildfire across Instagram over the weekend—and it revolved around Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Lil Wayne. It was so silly that I neglected to mention it on the site.

But after so many shares and people sending it to me, I had to do something. I haven’t independently verified yay or nay on this one, but I can basically say this is a big fat “no.” The rumor says that because of the potential, ongoing legal motion by Drake, they may replace Kendrick Lamar with Lil Wayne for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now, where do y’all get this from? Some website from India got all the traction on this it really is as ridiculous as it gets. If this happens, I will eat my shoe.

Nevertheless, it continue to populate, direct messages and peoples profile, essentially causing folks to question each other’s intellect. Self included! Anyway, I am 100 percent sure this is fast. First of all, Drake has not even sued yet! It’s just a pre-lawsuit motion.

Secondly, why would we assume that the New Orleans rapper would be immediately fast track to replace Kendrick Lamar? Thirdly, imagine something as big as the Super Bowl being co-opted based on a simple allegation or inquiry? Anyway, I thought you would want to get a good laugh out of this one!

Now, if you were still reading here is something for more interesting. The word on the street, is that J. Prince is the one that put the battery in Drake‘s back! He is reportedly, and rumored to be the person that initiated this massive lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The year 2025 is already gearing up to be nasty work! It’s crazy because these people used to be friends of the Canadian rapper.

Anyway, Drake is actively seeking to renegotiate his deal with the label but more likely trying to find a new home altogether. This could result in a massive payday for all parties involved! Drake is reaching middle age status! His years and Hip-Hop as a pop artist may be coming to an end, if you ask certain people.

Again, this has not been verified or anything like that. It’s just what the streets are saying. But, to be honest, it makes some sense. The massive paydays of old are in the rearview for most artists. Drake is one of the few artists that will be able to Leverage his success into big paydays. They have successfully siphoned off star-like qualities out of the culture and it’s really looking like these are the last mega stars of Hip-Hop.

Thoughts?