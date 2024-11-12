SIGNS: Florida Spirit Airlines Flight Diverted After Gunfire Strikes Plane In Attempt To Land In Haiti

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chaos ensues as Spirit Airlines flight to Haiti comes under gang-related gunfire. Passengers and crew safe after detouring to the Dominican Republic.

Florida Spirit Airlines passengers were lucky to walk away from a flight bound for Haiti after the aircraft was struck by gunfire during its attempt to land in the politically unstable country.

According to The Independent a Spirit Airlines flight carrying passengers from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, found itself in the crosshairs of gang-related gunfire as it descended toward Haiti’s Port-au-Prince on Monday. The terrifying ordeal forced the aircraft to detour to safety in the Dominican Republic, leaving passengers and crew in a state of panic. A flight attendant was grazed by a bullet, reportedly the only injury, though every passenger on board shared in the shock of being caught in the middle of gang warfare.

“I heard a loud pop and saw people ducking – it was chaos,” a passenger who was on board recounted. “I never imagined something like this could happen on a commercial flight.”

The airport was shut down immediately following the incident, with all flights into Haiti diverted or canceled. According to flight-tracking data, planes from JetBlue and Amerijet were seen turning back, unwilling to risk entering the now-dangerous airspace. The US Embassy swiftly issued a security alert, warning of “gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports.”

In a somber statement, Spirit Airlines confirmed the close call: “Flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Port-au-Prince (PAP) diverted and landed safely in Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI). Following the flight’s arrival at STI, an inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire.” The airline emphasized that guest safety is paramount, adding, “We have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Cap-Haitien (CAP) pending further evaluation.”

While passengers have since been flown back to the United States on an alternate aircraft, the incident underscores the severe instability in Haiti’s capital. The US government has long urged its citizens to avoid travel to Haiti, advising that security conditions remain unpredictable and hazardous.

This shocking attack on a commercial plane is not an isolated incident. Just weeks ago, a United Nations helicopter in Port-au-Prince was similarly struck by gunfire from armed gangs, narrowly avoiding catastrophe. With the capital caught in a spiral of violence led by politically connected gangs, this marks a new low in Haiti’s escalating crisis. Haiti has recently seen brutal gang uprisings, including an insurrection in March that led to the toppling of the prime minister and a massive prison break.