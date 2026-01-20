Skai Jackson Baby Father Prison Sentence Rumor Explained

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Social media is running wild with claims about Skai Jackson’s child’s father facing decades in prison, but the facts are far from settled.

Skai Jackson is still a Disney start with a smart mouth to me. But babies and prison rumors say I need updating.

Viral posts claim her child’s father was just handed a staggering 21 to 26 year sentence. His name is Deondre Burgin, known online as Yerky Yerky. His past arrests are turn are turning into convictions in the rumor world. The narratives and allegations to not equal truth, however much smoke there’s present.

Social media blogs say Burgin had been found guilty of three aggravated robbery charges along with an additional fatal incident charge. He definitely was accused of pistol-whipped a victim while stealing their car. Some posts framed it as a done deal, but we cannot find this info.

Despite how confidently these claims are being circulated, there are currently no verified court records we can find at this moment. Again: there is no public documentation confirming a conviction or a decades long prison sentence tied to those cases.

Skai Jackson has largely stayed out of the chaos and is not dating Yerky Yerky anymore. Their child is still basically a newborn. I am sure she could fix this misinformation, but why go there. That dude seems to be a mess based in what I see.

AllHipHop will continue scratching and scraping for accurate updates.



