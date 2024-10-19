Snoop Dogg & Popeyes Co-Sign Tyrese’s Traffic Jam Rant About Chicken & R&B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how Tyrese connects his upcoming concert and the secret to R&B success with a famous fried chicken brand, and why Snoop Dogg approves.

Snoop Dogg may have just helped countless R&B artists uncover the secret to unlocking the type of longevity artists like Tyrese have tapped into.

In case you missed it, the 1992 actor was caught on video in traffic meticulously devouring the gristle off of a drumstick fried to perfection with Popeyes Louisiana bread recipe. Behind the tinted windows of the black truck SUV he was being chauffeured in, Tyrese opted to both promote his upcoming concert and provide singers with his keys to success.

”The real secret to R&B is this muthaf##king Popeyes, you know I’m talking about,” Tyree said in the video as a morsel of the crispy chicken dropped from his lips onto the window of the luxury SUV.

Snoop Dogg quickly caught wind of the video AllHipHop shared and reposted it to his profile. He wrote in the caption “gots 2 do it” and tagged Tyrese.

Not long after Snoop re-shared the video, Popeyes also stumbled upon the video and appeared to double down on Tyrese’s chicken laced epiphany.

“Popeyes gonna make you hit a high note or 2,” the Louisiana fast-food chicken chain commented on the post.

While it does seem to be all fun games between snoop Tyrese and Popeyes, the chicken chain may want to move fast if it has any interest in striking up a deal with the West Coast-bred multi-hyphenate, considering they aren’t the only chicken-based restaurant he appears to be promoting.

In another video Tyree shared to his profile recently, he shares a clip of himself interrupting a newsroom meeting with a bag of Chick-fil-A in his hand following a promotional interview he did with Cory Walker, the brother of deceased Fast & Furious franchise star Paul Walker. Not to mention, artists such as Chance The Rapper have teamed up with fast food staples such as chicken fingers masters Raising Canes, who recently provided the Chicago rapper’s Social Works youth organization with a $100,000 donation.

In essence, the gap between Hip-Hop, R&B and fried chicken has never been closer to being bridged than now—so get a move-on Popeyes.