The Next Verzuz Battle Revealed By Tim And Swizz!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Could we be looking for a Verzus battle with two of the best lyricist from the East Coast? It seems like both Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are looking for that whole thing! Like I have felt, Verzus has gotten a little bit soft around the edges and it’s time to get back to that gritty Hip-Hop!
The word on the street, is that Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will be the next Verzus battle that they will put on. I think this and we need more! All of us know that Ghost and Rae or really close and actually rap partners. They are the closest thing you can get to rap partners without being rap partners. They were never a group, but they remain one of the illest duos! And, so a Verzus battle will be very interesting with the two of them! They have so many songs together so who uses what’s song?
I think we know the answer to that because they just have to break it down along the lines of who recorded it for who on who’s album! I find this very interesting but will soon see. So many of these Verzus battles are talked about but never come to fruition. We just have to wait and see.
I did not watch the D’Angelo versus, because it was just a bunch of people performing and I was not into that. While I like D’Angelo, It has been just a little bit too long since he popped off and I was not interested at all. Shout out to him though! He needs to come back and a big one!
In other rumors Verzus-related, it seems like they tried to pull off a Valentine’s Day “battle” with Maxwell and D’Angelo but it just didn’t happen! Now that would’ve been very interesting because the ladies love those guys. I like them both too but certainly it would be an orgasmic experience for the women on a day such as manufactured love day!