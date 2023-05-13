Wait What? Jonathan Majors Is Dating Megan Good?

Jonathan Majors might be dating one of the finest sistas in Hollywood, even though he is still being accused of assaulting another woman.

I always knew Megan was good, but this good? Word on the street it she and Jonathan Majors are dating, eve though he has himself entangled in a complex legal situation. The actor has recently embarked on a relationship with Meagan Good, according to published reports.

Jonathan and Meagan have grown close over the past few weeks, per these reports, even though their relationship is in its early stages. Duh. Just a couple months ago, bro allegedly strangling a white woman that was his girlfriend. Regardless, the amateur papz are on it. Somebody spotted them together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles last weekend, enjoying a movie. They are not in hiding. They are also not talking to the media about their relationship, but it seems like something is brewing.

Majors still faces three counts of attempted assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry has steadfastly maintained her client’s innocence since the beginning and even says HE is the victim here. I am not sure that this will work in 2023 since the court of public opinion is so profound. Nevertheless, they insist that the ex-girlfriend drinking and partying in a nightclub proves she did not sustain any injuries in the alleged fracas.

Majors and his team wanted to see the NY District Attorney drop the charges, but that has not happened. They seem him as a big fish. Chaudhry said, “When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger.” I do not know what this means, but they are saying its all racism playing out.

On the other side of life, there are rumors that Marvel may recast Majors as Kang The Conqueror. That would be sad since he has not even been convicted of anything. They have to let the legal process play out a bit. With there being a strike and also the length of time the movies take to be released, maybe he can get some grace.

What do you think? Leave a comment!