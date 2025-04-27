Was Kendrick Lamar Boring In Concert Or Something More Diabolical?

Kendrick Lamar is known for his amazing show, but the comments section is talking some crazy sh#t!

First of all, the Internet is talking crazy right now. I was super excited about Kendrick Lamar performing a new verse to his hit song “family ties,” which features his cousin Baby Keem. Listening, I was watching enthusiastically at the master class that is Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick is really, really dope, and he has an amazing top-tier level of breath control when he raps. Remember, rapping on stage in front of an audience of thousands is not like doing the club.

But, as I delved deeper into the comments, it seemed like there was a little bit of heat. In fact, there was a lot of heat. And that bothered me. So I continued to look at the comments and see what was going on here. Why were people saying it was boring? Well, first of all, I realized that there is a distinct difference between the audiences that are coming to the show. I think that the audience that loves SZA is not the same audience that loves Kendrick Lamar. They might love them together, but they are very different. Secondly, I believe that Kendrick as a rapper is a much different experience. He is a bar-heavy MC that has crossed over into pop sensation territory.

That being said, there was one comment that stood out beyond the others. That person was an employee of the venue, and they said that he was stood up by DJ Mustard. DJ Mustard was supposed to show up and warm the crowd up. But this time, the Grand National Tour had no warm-up act. And that would have gotten them hyped up and ready to go. Here is exactly what he said so that you have the full context:

“As an employee here, we were worried about food and beverage sales as there was no intermission between sets, AKA no time for guests to stand up and get more drinks. People chose to get up during SZA’s sets, and were glued to their seats during Kendrick’s. He also opened to a completely cold crowd as DJ Mustard no-showed, and breathed life into a stadium that had been standing around in ambient music for two hours.”

Anyway, I am super excited to see this tour. I will be honest in saying that as a Hip-Hop person, I am more interested in Kendrick than SZA, but seeing them together looks like a vibe. The tickets are pretty expensive, so I am not sure if I am going or not, but I hear they are offering some discounts. If they can get the prices down to something affordable for me, a struggling writer, I will take it into consideration.

Anyway. What do you think about the new lyrics and also the show? By the way, I think this is about people taping the show more than enjoying the show. Everybody wants to tape the whole concert as if they did not spend a part of their rent to attend. They need to just enjoy the show to the fullest degree and leave the taping to the pros. It is going to be all over the Internet and it is worthless! Enjoy the show!!!