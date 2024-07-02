Was There A Special “A Different World” Skit Planned For The 2024 BET Awards?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

How about a reworking of “A Different World” for the people that love the hit show?

I have some interesting rumors for you! Yesterday, the BET Awards were incredible and there were plenty of moments! They featured a special focus on women, R&B, Hip-Hop and included an amazing dedication to Usher that has since gone viral.

However, what I want to talk to you about is a missed opportunity, according to my sources. I have been informed that BET attempted to do a skit with the cast of “A Different World,” the hit TV show from the 80s and 90s. If you remember, Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert were a couple on the show. She went on to marry someone else, and he famously interrupted the wedding to try to stop it.

Only my OGs will remember this:

I was told that BET wanted to recreate that iconic scene with an award presentation, using some of the original dialogue adapted for the award show. However, as you probably noticed, Jasmine Guy did not attend the awards. I believe the legendary actor and dancer Debbie Allen replaced Jasmine Guy on stage. DAMN! That could have been epic!

In a related, far less substantiated rumor, I hear there may be plans for rebooting the hit show – “A Different World.” What could it be called? “A Far More Different World,” perhaps? I’m skeptical, but I hope it’s true. From another perspective, the cast is currently on tour, visiting colleges and libraries, and spreading the message about education – specifically HBCUs. Even if a reboot isn’t happening, they are still making a difference, as the original show significantly increased Black student enrollment at colleges by around 700%. I love the idea of bringing that influence back into the mix.

Check out the raw, uncensored version of the Usher speech below. Yes, I know that seems to be a sudden jump, but I mentioned it in the first paragraph.