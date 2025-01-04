Young Noble of the Outlawz Fires Shots at Nas With “EuthaNASia” Diss Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

What did Nas do to deserve this?

What Is Going On?

It looks like the beef between Tupac and Nas has found its way into 2025.

Young Noble is p#####. The Outlawz member dropped a seven-minute diss record titled “EuthaNASia” on January 2, and it just got to me. But this was aimed squarely at Nas. The song seems to revive old wounds from the 1990s. We know Nas and Pac were not the best of friends. Now, Young Noble appears to be keeping that old energy alive.

Let’s talk about the track. It’s a lengthy tirade. Young Noble goes all in or all out. The beat is aggressive and it changes throughout the song. Some might say seven minutes is a stretch, but he kept my attention. But nobody isn’t just dissing.

Young Noble recently did an interview with The Art of Dialogue, and addressed Snoop Dogg’s recounting of Tupac and Nas’ infamous Bryant Park encounter. Noble suggested that Snoop got the story twisted, claiming Pac’s squad was the dominant force in that situation—not Nas’. “Snoop said some wild s##t, like Nas had ‘Pac surrounded,” Noble said. “Maybe Snoop don’t realize all these n####s are actually with Tupac… not Nas.” I dunno, guys. This was 30 years ago.

Will Nas Respond?

The big question: Will Nas clap back? The Queensbridge tends to take it easy these day. I doubt he replies, but he could. NAH, not in 2025. Not at the beginning of the year. I am thinking Nas is trying to make his Queens Wakanda come true. Anyway, Young Noble is older, but he raps like the dude from the 90s. Shout out to him.

Did he “hit up” Nas or no?