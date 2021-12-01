Young Thug a No-Show for Alleged All-Inclusive Wal-Mart Shopping Spree

Young Thug’s presence commands attention. Recently, an encompassing; yet, unconfirmed rumor began to circulate. In it, allegations were made associating the PUNK MC, with an all-inclusive Wal-Mart shopping spree.

Soon, an Atlanta-area Wal-Mart, situated on Cleveland Avenue, became completely inundated with folks. While awaiting Thugger’s, supposed arrival, anxious individuals continued browsing. ATL Uncensored purportedly captured the aftermath of the faux shopping spree.

Eventually, hoards of filled buggies were abandoned. A stark reality, would dash the hope of a carte blanche retail experience. Sex was not in the building. Thus far, he, nor his camp, has responded to these controversial allegations.