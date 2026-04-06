Conway The Machine Tosses Griselda Photo Off Stage, Causing Rumors

Conway The Machine has fans wondering if Griselda Records’s brotherhood is changing forever after throwing a group picture.

Here we go again…

By now, we all know Griselda Records has seen its share of drama. Not the typical industry gossip either. We’re talking real-life situations involving legal trouble, violence, and street realities. But this latest situation is different. This is the kind of drama fans actually worry about because it feels like it could signal the end of something important.

Recently, Conway The Machine made a move during a performance that honestly made my jaw drop.

At what appeared to be a very small, low-key venue, Conway took the stage in front of a loyal crowd. Fans were excited and ready. There were even small photos placed on stage showing Conway alongside his Griselda brothers, including Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.

Before performing, Conway noticed one of the photos.

He paused.

He looked down at it for a moment.

Then he picked it up… removed it from the stage… pushed it toward the back… and eventually tossed it aside before continuing with the show.

The clip is short. Very short. But sometimes small moments say a lot.

Are We Watching The End Of Griselda As We Knew It?

We all immediately started connecting dots. We haven’t really seen Conway, Benny and Westside Gunn moving together like they once did. There have been fewer collaborations, fewer joint performances, and more focus on individual brands.

At the same time, we also know this is deeper than business. These men are family. Conway and Westside Gunn are actual brothers, and Benny is their cousin. That always gave fans hope that whatever issues existed would eventually work themselves out.

But this moment felt different.

Business & Brotherhood Gets Complicated

Part of the tension may simply come from growth. All three artists have built their own ventures outside of Griselda Records.

Westside Gunn has focused heavily on the Griselda brand, fashion collaborations, and art curation. Conway launched Drumwork Music Group. Benny created Black Soprano Family (BSF). Each man is building his own empire.

And that is where things can get complicated.

Griselda Records itself is widely understood to be Westside Gunn’s company. While Conway and Benny were foundational artists who helped build the movement, Gunn is the “RZA” – the architect and owner of the brand. As artists mature, ownership conversations naturally become more serious.

History shows us this is not unusual.

Wu-Tang Clan dealt with similar business growing pains as members pursued solo deals. The Hit Squad from the late 80s and early 90s also fractured…it even got violent. When money, equity, and control enter the conversation, it gets crazy.

This may simply be another version of that same story.

Conway May Not Need Griselda At All…

Another reality fans may have to accept is this: Conway has proven he can stand on his own.

Over the last several years he has built a strong solo catalog, earned critical respect, and developed a global fan base. At this stage, he can tour internationally, release projects independently, and generate revenue without relying on the group structure.

From a business standpoint, that changes everything.

But from a fan standpoint, people still want the movement.

The solo careers are respected. But Griselda as a unit represented something bigger. It represented Buffalo. It represented authenticity. It represented a throwback to crews moving like families again. It represented Hip-Hop!

That is what people are afraid of losing.

Is This Really The End?

Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher have not commented on the viral clip. And Conway himself has not explained the moment.

So right now, everything remains a rumor.

The video is spreading fast.

Maybe this is just another chapter in the evolution of Griselda. Maybe it’s just three successful artists growing in different directions. Or maybe fans are witnessing the quiet closing of one of Hip-Hop’s most respected modern movements.

Personally, I hope it is not the end.

Because movements always feel bigger than solo runs. And last longer too.

Tell us your thoughts in the comments.