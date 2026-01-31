EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Opens Up About Role In Multiple Deaths

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy filed a sworn statement denying involvement in multiple deaths as part of his $100 million lawsuit against NBC.

Diddy just dropped a sworn statement denying his role in multiple high-profile deaths over the years.

The Bad Boy mogul put his name on the line under penalty of perjury as he fights back against NBC’s Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. Diddy filed a $100 million lawsuit against NBCUniversal Media, Peacock TV and Ample Entertainment.

The lawsuit claims they painted him as a serial killer and predator, after the documentary that suggested he orchestrated multiple deaths to silence his rivals and critics who had damning information on him.

“I was not involved in the death of Kimberly Porter,” Diddy wrote in the filing. He also denied involvement in Andre Harrell’s death and Heavy D’s passing.

The statement gets more direct.

“I was not involved in the murder of Christopher Wallace,” Diddy said about Biggie’s killing. He also denied trying to kill Al B. Sure.

But it doesn’t stop there. Diddy addressed sex trafficking claims, too.

“I did not have sex with, or sex traffic, underage girls,” he wrote. The mogul also denied using sex tapes for extortion.

“I have never used sex tapes as a means to extort or influence anyone,” Diddy said in his sworn statement.

Diddy’s legal team says the film was sloppy and rushed to beat the competition, which ultimately proved to be intense, now that Netflix has dropped Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Producer Ari Mark told The Hollywood Reporter there was “no time” and called it an “extremely fast turnaround.” The documentary aired while Diddy was still facing federal charges. His lawyers say NBC ignored warnings that the film was “full of unsubstantiated lies” and relied on “biased and discredited sources.”

Those sources include Al B. Sure, YouTuber Jaguar Wright and former bodyguard Gene Deal. The lawsuit says an anonymous man claimed he recruited underage girls for Combs. The filmmakers didn’t properly vet these stories, according to the filing.

Medical facts that contradict the claims get buried. Porter died of pneumonia, but that information only appears in brief text cards. The documentary places greater weight on conspiracy theories than on official findings.

NBCUniversal is fighting back, arguing that the documentary addresses matters of public concern and that Diddy’s reputation was totally ruined by the time it came out.

The court hasn’t ruled on NBC’s motion to dismiss yet.