Fetty Way Gets Ripped Into By Ex Masika Kalysha

Fetty Wap is home, but Masika Kalysha’s first reaction has turned his release into a whole new round of internet drama.

Fetty Wap celebrated his return to the outside world, but the joy was short lived. Masika Kalysha, his ex, appears to be on a very different wavelength. The New Jersey rapper officially walked free on January 8, and within hours, she came for him.

Masika, shares a daughter with Fetty, and let loose on Twitter. Her posts never named him directly, but it does not take a genius to figure it out. By the way, she circled the block to make sure we got it. She referred to his first day out as an immediate disappointment and even suggested he should go back inside. Damn.

Fetty and Masika has never been smooth sailing. Their daughter Khari Barbie permanently connects their stories, like it or not. Masika is also a mother to another daughter, Amari Hermes, from her late husband Jamar Champ, who passed away in October 2025. By the way, they were estranged, which is why she moved on so fast.

Here Twitter comments were in shambles and the responses were mixed. Some felt Masika was out of pocket and needed to let the man breathe. Others cracked jokes, suggesting Fetty had not even had time to shower before being judged. Regardless, the consensus leaned toward patience, at least publicly.

Meanwhile, Fetty stayed on brand by staying quiet.

When his first photo and video surfaced, he looked focused and reserved, not exactly in celebration mode. In a statement, he was thankful.

“Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.” – Fetty Wap

We’re on it…stay tuned.