Gucci Mane Goes Off On “Crash Dummy,” Pooh Shiesty & Big30 Catch It

Gucci Mane ignited debate after addressing a high-stakes robbery case in music while legal pressure builds around Pooh Shiesty and Big30.

Gucci Mane set it off with Pooh Shiesty and Big30 after releasing “Crash Dummy” to address the infamous Dallas robbery case that he claims stemmed from a setup disguised as a business meeting.

The track, released Friday – midnight – marks the first time Gucci Mane has publicly addressed allegations that multiple men, including Pooh Shiesty and Big30, orchestrated an ambush at his studio. On the record, the Atlanta rap veteran does not hold back, accusing those involved of betrayal while mocking Shiesty’s continued ties to his 1017 Brick Squad label.

READ ALSO: Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

“Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me,” Gucci Mane raps.

The reaction online was immediate and intense.

Some say he was dry snitching. “Damn! My dawg just pretty much made a song for the prosecutor to play in court! I can’t believe this s**t GUWOP!,” one said. I ain’t saying he’s dry snitching, but it is telling. It could definitely be played in court.

The controversy ties back to an April arrest involving Pooh Shiesty, Big30 and another individual in connection to an alleged armed robbery at Gucci Mane’s Dallas studio. According to federal complaints, prosecutors claim Shiesty arranged what was presented as a contract discussion in an effort to exit his deal with 1017 Brick Squad.

Authorities allege that when Gucci Mane refused to release him, the meeting turned into an ambush. Investigators say the group forced him to sign paperwork before carrying out a robbery that included jewelry, Rolex watches and cash taken from people inside the studio.

Pooh Shiesty appeared in court earlier this week and was denied bond, meaning he will remain behind bars until trial. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

Gucci Mane’s decision to address the allegations through music adds another layer to an already complicated case, blurring the line between art, accountability and legal risk. While Hip-Hop has long served as a space for artists to air grievances, “Crash Dummy” underscores how real-life conflicts can spill directly into records with consequences that extend far beyond the booth.