Feds Move to Revoke Pooh Shiesty’s Dad’s Bond in Kidnapping Charges

Pooh Shiesty’s father faces federal prosecutors seeking to revoke his bond in the Gucci Mane kidnapping case.

Pooh Shiesty‘s father is facing serious federal pressure to stay locked up while prosecutors build their case against him in connection with the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane.

Federal authorities moved to revoke the bond that had kept Lontrell Williams Sr. under house arrest, arguing he poses a flight risk and potential danger to the community.

The government filed its motion to revoke his release order, setting up a legal battle that could send him back into custody before trial.

Williams Sr. was initially granted a $250,000 bond with a $25,000 cash deposit, but prosecutors weren’t satisfied with that arrangement.

They told the judge they wanted him kept in custody, and the court ordered him transported to Dallas to face the charges head-on.

According to Action News 5, the government plans to file its formal motion by April 13, giving Williams Sr. time to respond the following week.

The feds allege that Williams Sr. didn’t just participate in the January 2026 incident at a Dallas music studio.

They say he helped plan and execute the entire operation, including renting equipment used during the alleged kidnapping.

The charges stem from an incident where Gucci Mane was robbed at gunpoint, along with two other victims, in what prosecutors describe as a coordinated attack.

Nine people total face charges in the case, including Pooh Shiesty and rapper Big30.

The conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge carries serious weight in federal court, and prosecutors are making it clear they view Williams Sr. as a key player in the operation.

His son remains in federal custody, and the legal machinery is moving fast to keep the family separated during the proceedings.