Jimmy Jam Explains Why Artists Are Taking Different Paths as Catalog Sales Reshape the Music Business

Jimmy Jam explains why catalog deals are personal choices as Justin Timberlake, Eve and The Weeknd headline the music industry’s rights-sale boom.

As music catalogs continue to be treated like high-value assets on Wall Street, legendary producer Jimmy Jam has offered a rare, level-headed take on a trend that has artists fielding eight- and nine-figure offers for their life’s work.

In a recent conversation with AllHipHop, the hitmaker—one half of Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis—made it clear that there is no universal rulebook when it comes to selling or partnering on catalogs.

“Well, I think it’s a personal choice. Everybody’s different,” Jimmy Jam told contributor Rasheeda Wallace. “And it’s according to what you want to do with your money… Some of it is an outright sale. Some of it is an advance against future things. Some of it is a percentage, a share. It’s not an outright sale, but you share with whoever the company is that you’re associated with.”

His comments land at a moment when catalog deals have become one of the biggest financial stories in music—particularly for artists with proven longevity.



Marc Byers, a veteran music exec, concurred by saying it all depends on the individual.

“Some people need the multiples for their own personal reason. Some leverage to build business of their new passion,” Byers told AllHipHop.

He also said that some artists feel the value of their music is in decline and ant to offload it before it has no value. “Then there are others that may feel like they have a depreciating asset, he said. Byers, a native Philadelphian, is the co-founder of Protect The Culture, a music intelligence company.

Big Names, Big Decisions

In recent years, several major artists have made headline-grabbing catalog moves, each taking a different approach that reflects exactly what Jam is describing.

In 2022, Justin Timberlake sold his songwriter catalog—roughly 200 songs he wrote or co-wrote—to Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a deal reported to be worth around $100 million. The move gave Timberlake immediate liquidity while transferring long-term publishing income to the investment firm.

Hip-hop has followed suit. In 2023, Eve sold her publishing catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners, a firm known for acquiring culturally significant Black music catalogs. While financial terms were not disclosed, the deal was widely reported to be in the eight-figure range.

Then there’s The Weeknd, who took a different route entirely. Instead of a traditional sale, he entered into a massive partnership with Lyric Capital in a deal reportedly valued at around $1 billion. The arrangement used his catalog as financial leverage while allowing him to retain ownership and creative control—illustrating how catalogs can function as infrastructure, not just property to be sold.

While the numbers vary wildly, the strategy behind these deals aligns closely with Jam’s perspective. Today’s catalog transactions are no longer limited to outright sales. Artists can:

Cash out fully and walk away from future earnings

Take large advances against future royalties

Enter shared-ownership partnerships

Use catalogs as collateral to fund new ventures

Each option comes with different trade-offs involving control, legacy, and long-term income.

Jam & Lewis themselves have long prioritized ownership and structure. Their catalog—spanning decades of pop, R&B, and hip-hop classics—now sits within large-scale rights-management platforms that handle global administration and monetization, without necessarily stripping creators of participation or influence.

A Long View on Legacy

For Jimmy Jam, the catalog conversation isn’t about trends or headlines…it’s about alignment.

Artists at different stages of life have different needs. Some want security. Some want flexibility. Some want to reinvest in new ideas. What matters, he suggests, is understanding the options and choosing the path that serves both the art and the artist.

Marc Byers agrees.

“Catalog is one way to [raise money] depending on its value. However some can make a deal and invest in things to up-the-ante for their investment portfolio to create even greater wealth for their families,” he said, “But they just have to have a real success plan.”

As more Hip-Hop and R&B creators weigh similar decisions, Marc Byers and Jimmy Jam’s words cut through the noise. Ownership is a strategy.

We live in an era where songs are traded like stocks, so that clarity is the most valuable asset of all.