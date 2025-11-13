AI Artist Xania Monet May Already Have Music Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

K. Michelle fires back at AI artist Xania Monet for allegedly using her voice without consent, igniting a new legal and cultural fight over artificial intelligence in R&B.

K. Michelle vs. AI: The Battle Over Xania Monet’s “Borrowed” Voice Heats Up

K. Michelle is not here for the machines. The R&B siren has called out a new AI-generated singer named Xania Monet. K, who Ihave a thang for, says Xania’s tone sounds a little too familiar.

Xania, an AI R&B artist created by producer Telisha “Nikki” Jones, just made history as the first AI act to chart on Billboard through radio airplay. That’s wild, but not as wild as what happens next. K. Michelle is at the center of a brewing legal showdown.

Some fans pointed out that Xania’s vocals sounded eerily like K. Michelle’s. And you know K. is not about to stay quiet. The Memphis-born songstress hopped on live and let it be known! She said this AI experiment crossed a line. “AI people using my tones and my voice… now I gotta go find a lawyer,” she said. I looked at the video and determined that she is very serious.

Fans and artists alike are not vibing with how AI is blurring the lines between innovation and imitation. Some say she is crazy, but we know that the voice of Tania has to come from somewhere. And it is feeling like K. has a case when you see how far the bot has taken it. She’s being pushed through legitimate music industry channels…charting, getting airplay and even interviews. Whoa.

Nikki Jones, the human mind behind Xania, told Gayle King she’s not stealing anything…definitely not K. Michelle. She described Xania as “an artistic extension” of herself—a creative way to explore new music without the traditional pressures of fame. “I write the lyrics myself,” Jones said. “Xania is not a shortcut. She’s part of me.”

K. Michelle disagrees. She says she did not consent to her voice being replicated on any level. And guess what? Her fans are rallying behind her online! Artists and producers are calling for more protection.

What happens when AI can perfectly mimic your tone, phrasing and emotion? This is a major issue. Will they sign artists anymore? What happens when a man pretends to be an AI woman? What about a white person acts like a hood rapper? This is about to be a mess.

For now, Xania Monet’s rise is not being stopped.

K. Michelle’s lawyers are probably on deck, but there has yet to be a lawsuit filed.