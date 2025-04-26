Did “Daredevil: Born Again” Flop Or Are There Racists Hating On “Progressive” Marvel?

“Daredevil: Born Again” may not have the best ratings, but the show may still represent a longterm win for Disney+ and the MCU.

First of all, Daredevil: Born Again was amazing. The show, which recently had a grand finale, was a true treat to watch. Fans of the original series, a product of Netflix, felt sustained and satisfied. But, now we have to deal with the reality of ratings.

Daredevil and Disney+ could be biggest Marvel’s biggest misfire ever. This is not rooted in the creative, but the Nielsen. The Born Again reboot did not even crack the Nielsen ratings charts, according to recent reports. They charge not one single episode has made the ratings cut. Before we dig a bit deeper, let us compare and contrast.

Meanwhile, Hulu’s Good American Family, a complete different platform, managed to clock 344 million minutes. Daredevil would’ve needed about 172 million minutes per episode. It didn’t even get close to the Nielsen Top 10. Yikes.

Disney+ automatically registers with Nielsen’s tracking systems, also an industry standard. Disney’s got inroads to Samba TV too, but those numbers have not come in for Daredevil: Born Again. There is still some serious hope.

Marvel die-hards are out there and the critics are feeling that this is thee show. Could the rest of the city but jumping the bandwagon late? Not likely, based on traditional thought. Nielsen’s method accounts for total series views, so if Born Again had a binge momentum, we’d see it. Still there is hope! The overall Rotten Tomatoes ratings are through the roof.

There is already a Season 2 of Born Again announced, which will continue to develop The Punisher, Ms. Marvel, Bullseye and other characters that began to emerge. And, be clear: they have already started shooting and they have already announced March 2026 has the date. I am here for it.

Kevin Feige, we got this!

Disney+ may have a long range issue, and Season 2 of Daredevil is probably part of the long range solution. Bluey — the Australian cartoon juggernaut – is great and all, but DD is the gift that keeps on giving. We are not too concerned with Moana 2 or whatever else they say will save the platform.

When Marvel rolled out Disney+ shows, Feige promised “movie-quality” MCU storytelling. Daredevil: Born Again is that good look that we’ve come to know and love about the franchise. Some wack jobs have tried to accuse the show of having an “agenda,” we the people say “GTFOHWTBS.” Was there an agenda when police officers adopted the Punisher logo to justify their brutality? The Disney double down is appreciated.

Haters are gonna hate, racists are going to bait, but we’re going to move forward.

Up next? Ironheart, Wonder Man, Thunderbolts and the much-hyped Fantastic Four reboot have us cautiously hopeful. Captain America: Brave New World spoke volumes at the box office. How will these others fare? We’ll soon see.

Marvel has us drooling at the sight of Avengers: Doomsday, but Daredevil and other shows maybe taking the heat for overall burnout. When that happens, sometimes you just have to sit still, ride it out until the AC kicks in.

