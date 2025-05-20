Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden’s Team Of Hiding Cancer Diagnosis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump questioned the timing of Joe Biden’s cancer announcement and accused the White House of hiding the truth.

Donald Trump raised eyebrows after casting doubt on the timing and honesty of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer announcement.

While talking to reporters Monday (May 19), Trump called the situation “very sad, actually,” but suggested the public was kept in the dark for too long.

“I’m surprised that … you know, the public wasn’t notified a long time ago because to get to stage nine, that’s a long time,” Trump said, referring to Biden’s aggressive diagnosis. “Somebody is not telling the facts.”

Trump didn’t hold back, implying the White House may have deliberately delayed the news.

He also took a jab at Biden’s medical team, tying the cancer diagnosis to earlier concerns about Biden’s cognitive health. “If you take a look, it’s the same doctor that said Joe is cognitively fine,” he added before repeating, “Somebody is not telling the facts.”

JD Vance Echoes Donald Trump’s Remarks On Joe Biden’s Diagnosis

Vice President JD Vance echoed Trump’s skepticism, questioning Biden’s ability to serve while offering a measured response to the diagnosis.

“We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job,” Vance said.

While he wished Biden well—”I hope he makes the right recovery”—Vance didn’t back away from his concerns.

“I don’t think he was able to do a good job for the American people,” he added.

Both Trump and Vance suggested Joe Biden’s inner circle may have withheld critical health information from the public.

The White House revealed Biden’s diagnosis on Saturday (May 18), stating: “Last week, President Joe Biden was evaluated for a newly discovered prostate nodule after experiencing worsening urinary symptoms. On Friday, he received a diagnosis of prostate cancer, marked a Gle score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this indicates a more aggressive type of cancer, it appears to be hormone-sensitive, which facilitates effective management.”

The statement added that Biden and his family are “reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Biden, 82, addressed the news on social media, writing: “Cancer affects us all. As so many of you know, Jill and I have discovered that we are strongest in our most vulnerable moments. Thank you for your love and support.”

