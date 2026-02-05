Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller Says Toupee Moment Was ‘Divine,’ Reveals 50 Cent Talks & Jake Paul Reality Checks

Big Baby Miller says the attention has reignited his career. He talks championship goals, his relationship with 50 Cent, and where Jake Paul fits in the sport’s future.

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller didn’t just go viral, he became a cultural touchpoint. Boxing is always unpredictable, but this was mid-fight, at Madison Square Garden in front of millions. His toupee got knocked loose by Kingsley Ibeh and the moment took over social media. bib Baby yanked it off and tossed it into the crowd, then won his match by split-decision. The moment nearly upstaged a night headlined by Teófimo López and Shakur Stevenson.

So when Big Baby tells AllHipHop’s Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur he “needed something crazy” after a year-and-a-half away…the universe heard him. He says God delivered it in a most humorous way. Big Baby turned the punchline into momentum, and he’s looking to ride it straight to a title shot and a second career in entertainment.

AllHipHop: First things first, you made Black history with something we never saw before in boxing.

Big Baby Miller: That’s dope. I think it’s great. They always say all publicity is good publicity. It wasn’t quite planned, but we had an idea it was going to happen. We ran with it.

AllHipHop: So you weren’t completely shocked when it went down?

Big Baby Miller: Not completely, but at that moment, the way it happened, I was like, “Yeah, I was shocked enough.”

AllHipHop: I’ve been following your career at least 10 years. I said to myself, this might be the best thing to happen, but you gotta win the fight. If you don’t win, it’s a problem.

Big Baby Miller: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.

AllHipHop: You’ve been doing the rounds. You got a lot of new fans now. What are you feeling?

Big Baby Miller: It’s funny because I’m from New York, but when you’re a couple years out of the limelight in boxing, it dies down pretty quick. So in spite what happened in the past, we taking it to the moon this time. We want that title, get that belt, and then transition my comedic art and characteristic into something else. I love TV. I love entertaining people. And we can’t get punched in the head forever. Time is limited. I want to handle my goals and start the next chapter.

AllHipHop: People like you. Even outside the sport. Why is that?

Big Baby Miller: People like me… I’m wearing my heart on my sleeve. I’m a good-hearted person. I don’t gotta pump fake nobody. I’m a fighter, I’m an entertainer, I’m a human being like everybody else. I go through things like everybody else. Unlike social media, everybody likes to fake life. But I’ve always been real. Even when I make mistakes, I’m like, “Yo, this is what it is, bro. This is life.”

AllHipHop: What kind of roles?

Big Baby Miller: Anything. First I gotta play a crackhead role. I think I’ll be funny in that. Growing up in the hood and seeing crackheads, I want to play a giant big… I got the haircut right now. I could play a crazy crackhead in the hood.

AllHipHop: Last time I saw you, you were with 50 Cent. You think he could give you opportunities?

Big Baby Miller: Yeah, 100%. I ain’t know 50 be all over the damn place. I was supposed to get in contact with his people. I reached out, but 50 kind of disappeared again. If 50 see this, yo 50, holla at your young boy, your little brother. I’m ready.

AllHipHop: What do you think about Jake Paul coming into boxing the way he did?

Big Baby Miller: Jake Paul is good for boxing. He brought a lot of limelight. He took what Floyd was doing, exhibitions, and took it to another level. What he’s done for women’s boxing is amazing. He put my longtime friend on, [Amanda] Serrano, to the next level, made her a millionaire many times over. I can’t knock him. But he found a loophole to make money. At some point it becomes a gimmick. He gotta fight more serious fighters on his caliber to be taken serious. I’m a fan of Jake. He’s a hard worker. He can punch.

AllHipHop: Do you think he can come back after that type of knockout?

Big Baby Miller: 100%. He got heart. To still get in with AJ [Anthony Joshua] and get cracked on the chin like that takes heart. He ain’t no punk. He seen opportunity and said, “I might get my jaw broken, but let’s give it a shot.” I love that about him.

AllHipHop: How do you feel about trash talk in boxing, lines getting crossed? Teófimo López got really disrespectful, basically racist, towards Shakur.

Big Baby Miller: There’s an art to everything. You don’t want to trash talk to a point the media don’t like you, or you say stuff they can’t use. You gotta get to the line but not cross it. Some guys take it too far and make themselves look like a fool. Sometimes you gotta leave family out of it, unless it’s a funny throw joke. There’s ways of disrespecting you but not really disrespecting you. You don’t want to turn off networks, sponsors, fans. A lot of kids watch my interviews, mothers reach out like, “I love your confidence.” That means a lot.

AllHipHop: Thoughts on Hip-Hop and boxing coming together?

Big Baby Miller: It’s culture. Part of Black culture in America. Hip-Hop is another avenue to bring boxing to the forefront again. People love being around fighters. They live through us. Boxing been here before Hip-Hop, so sometimes cultures ride each other’s wave. If you’re not on to it, people jump on the bandwagon. Boxers are attractive, man. People love having a guy around that can knock somebody’s head off.

AllHipHop: Any boxer, dead or alive, who you’d want to get in the ring with?

Big Baby Miller: Jack Johnson, Mariano, and Mike Tyson.

AllHipHop: Final words. I’m happy for you, bro. I love how you’re embracing the hilarity.

Big Baby Miller: We needed something crazy to get the nonchalant fans back on the Big Baby wagon. We didn’t have the greatest performance after a year and a half off, but the toupee did it. I’m not gonna say it’s me. It’s divine from God. I told God, “I’ve been out the ring a year and a half, just get me through this weekend, get me back in the gym, and I need something crazy.” I kid you not. And God did it. I didn’t know it’d happen like this, but God is the man. I give all the glory to him. Take it as a positive and keep pushing.