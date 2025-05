Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mo’Nique called out Shannon Sharpe for ignoring her dating advice as he battles a $50 million lawsuit with serious allegations.

Mo’Nique didn’t hold back during a recent comedy set where she took a sharp jab at Shannon Sharpe‘s love life and the legal firestorm he’s now facing.

“Yes, I told that n#### Shannon Sharpe, leave them white b###### alone,” she said to a roaring crowd, reigniting a conversation that first began during her February 2024 appearance on Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay.”

Back then, the Oscar-winning actress gave Sharpe some blunt relationship advice.

“You better take your old ass and get somebody that love you,” she told him, urging the former NFL star to stop chasing younger women and instead find a woman who matches his stage in life.

“Shannon need him old fat gal who can bake good cakes,” she said. “Make some smothered turkey wings, who going to rub his feet at the night time… and going to have a sip of his cognac to make him feel better about himself when he come home at night.”

She didn’t stop there. “You don’t need no 26-year-old girl, you don’t need no 36-year-old girl… take your ass and get you old b#### out there that can love you old,” she warned.

Mo’Nique also joked about Sharpe trying to keep up with younger women. “You’re trying to hang out with these young b######,she added, “and you can’t do it,”

Her comments have resurfaced just as Sharpe faces a $50 million lawsuit from a woman identified as Jane Doe, who accuses him of rape, physical assault and threats during a relationship that allegedly began in 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Sharpe raped her twice in October and once in January, choked and struck her, and threatened to kill her when she resisted or confronted him about cheating. The complaint also alleges he recorded their sexual encounters without her consent and shared some of the footage with friends.

Sharpe has denied all allegations, calling the lawsuit a “shakedown” and “extortion attempt.” He plans to countersue both the plaintiff and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, who has previously represented clients in high-profile cases against Jay-Z and Sean Combs.

Sharpe’s legal team claims the relationship was consensual and included role-playing and explicit conversations, which they say are backed by text messages.

They also allege that edited video clips are being used to smear his reputation and are demanding the release of full, uncut footage.

Meanwhile, Sharpe has stepped away from his ESPN duties as the legal battle unfolds. A second woman, Michele Evans, has also accused him of sexual assault in a separate 2023 lawsuit filed in New York, which his representatives have dismissed as “ridiculous.”