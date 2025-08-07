South Park Skewers Donald Trump Again With Satan Romance & ICE Chaos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump returned to animated chaos on Tuesday (August 6) in the latest episode of South Park, where he’s seen rubbing Satan’s leg under a dinner table and overseeing ICE raids with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The episode, titled “Got a Nut,” is the second installment of the show’s 27th season and leans heavily into political absurdity.

H########, South Park had Kristi Noem and ICE raiding heaven, "Remember, only detain the Brown ones, if it's Brown it goes down."



These guys are NOT holding back 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ydlATGXLmC — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2025

Trump is portrayed as a recurring caricature, this time in a romantic subplot with the Prince of Darkness, while Vice President J.D. Vance is cast as a groveling aide who offers to rub baby oil on Satan’s nether regions.

This episode had me in pieces. The world is laughing at us and rightfully so. #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/AUczQCqtWD — Nene🇵🇸🇱🇧 (@idreamofnene23) August 7, 2025

The storyline centers on Trump and Noem leading a new wave of ICE agents, including Mr. Mackey, who joins the force after losing his school counselor job.

The episode takes a jab at Trump’s immigration policies, with cartoonish raids targeting characters like Dora the Explorer and even Heaven itself. Noem delivers one of the episode’s most controversial lines: “If it’s Brown, it goes down.”

Meanwhile, Cartman channels right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, podcasting from a toilet while ranting about far-right politics.

The episode continues South Park’s pattern of mocking Trump’s legal troubles, his administration’s antics and his physical appearance.

White House Spokesperson Slams South Park Over Trump Appearance

The White House didn’t take the satire lightly following Trump’s appearance in the season premiere.

After the Department of Homeland Security’s official account reposted an image from the episode, South Park creators clapped back online with: “Wait, so we ARE relevant?”

That response came after a scathing statement from White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers, who dismissed the show entirely:

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

Rogers doubled down, touting Trump’s record: “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”