“South Park” Pulled From Streaming Service Following Savage Trump Episode

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone mocked Donald Trump in a controversial episode that also marked the show’s last days on HBO Max.

South Park took direct aim at Donald Trump in its Season 27 premiere on Comedy Central, and now the long-running animated series is making a major streaming move that’s turning heads.

The satirical juggernaut, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, will be pulled from HBO Max on Monday (August 4), shifting exclusively to Paramount+ as part of a $1.5 billion deal signed in July. That agreement gives Paramount+ full streaming rights to all 26 previous seasons, its feature-length specials and at least 50 new episodes over five upcoming seasons.

The Season 27 opener, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” marked the show’s return after nearly two years and wasted no time jumping into controversy. The episode featured a nude deepfake version of Trump wandering a desert and lying in bed with Satan. It also included a faux public service announcement mocking the former president, who hasn’t appeared in the series since 1997.

The White House wasn’t amused. Assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers slammed the episode, saying South Park “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

At San Diego Comic-Con the following day, Parker and Stone offered a dry apology. When asked if they expected the backlash, Parker said, “We’re terribly sorry,” prompting laughter from the crowd,

The episode also caught the attention of The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, who praised the creators for their boldness. “And I completely agree with this one,” Colbert said during his monologue. “Because if the government interfered with private AI, innovators at South Park wouldn’t be able to make important videos like this one. That is a message of hope.”

Colbert’s show was recently canceled by CBS, which, like Comedy Central, is owned by Paramount.

Since its 1997 debut, South Park has become one of the most influential animated shows in television history. Known for its crude humor and fearless satire, the series has earned multiple Emmy Awards and maintained a loyal audience for more than two decades. Its ability to stay culturally relevant—despite criticism—has helped it remain a staple in the streaming era.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump remains one of the most polarizing figures in American politics. His critics have long accused him of promoting misinformation, stoking division and undermining democratic institutions. The deepfake portrayal in South Park only added fuel to the fire among those who view him as a dangerous influence.e