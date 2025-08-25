LMG Wade: Harlem Hip-Hop’s Next Voice

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Harlem’s own LMG Wade is breaking out with his project Love Drunk Psycho, blending gritty Uptown bars with melodic storytelling and a bold vision that includes comic books, animation, and a new sound for hip-hop.

Harlem has always been a breeding ground for Hip-Hop greatness. From the sharp lyricism of Big L to the flamboyant wordplay of Cam’ron and Dipset, the relentless energy of DMX and polished storytelling of Ma$e, Harlem has continuously pushed the culture forward. Even rappers like A$AP Rocky and Dave East have carried that Uptown torch into new generations, proving Harlem’s DNA is permanently etched into Hip-Hop’s blueprint.

Now, emerging from Uptown Harlem is LMG Wade, an artist unafraid to balance grit with vulnerability. His latest project, Love Drunk Psycho, showcases his ability to step outside drill’s dominance and create something both melodic and raw, music for the streets but also for the heart. Tied to a comic book narrative and animated visuals, Wade has built a unique world around his artistry, introducing fans to “Pure Heart,” a character that reflects his own layered storytelling.

In this exclusive AllHipHop sit-down with DJ Thoro, Wade talks about Harlem’s influence, breaking away from copycat sounds, building his brand through animation and merch, and proving his range with bars and melodies alike. For Wade, this isn’t just rap. This is a mission to change the game.

DJ Thoro: I got family in the building—not even a special guest, family. Introduce yourself.

LMG Wade: I’m LMG Wade. I’m from Uptown Harlem.

DJ Thoro: Uptown!

LMG Wade: Exactly. That’s a fact. I just do amazing sh*t, man.

DJ Thoro: As you should. Let’s get right into it. Musically, what are we promoting? What do we have out?

Love Drunk Psycho

LMG Wade: Right now, I got the project Love Drunk Psycho. It was an EP, but it gives you album vibes. Ten records. It’s a hopeless romantic type vibe. I wanted to step outside the box—everybody doing drill, I wanted to make music for the females.

DJ Thoro: So, sexy drill?

LMG Wade: (Laughs) Some songs give you that vibe, but I’m stepping outside even more.

Why Step Outside the Drill Wave

DJ Thoro:

What made you go this direction? Everybody’s stuck on drill right now.

LMG Wade:

I feel like it’s repetitive. It’s dope, but it’s too much of the same. I wanted to do something different. So I tied the project to a comic book. The main character is “Pure Heart.” That’s me building a storyline visually and musically.

DJ Thoro:

I saw that rain-walking animated video. That stood out. You’re standing out.

LMG Wade: Facts. I just put my best foot forward.

Harlem Roots & Early Influences

DJ Thoro: Growing up in Harlem, what was playing in your household?

LMG Wade: My brother was always playing music. I’m a heavy Jay-Z fan, DMX fan. Cam’ron too—one of my favorite songs is “D Rugs.” I grew up on hip-hop but also loved melodies. Music is about emotion. I can go from gangster rap to R&B.

DJ Thoro: That’s real. Too many artists now sound the same, no identity. Glad you’re breaking the cloth.

Visuals, Merch & Range

DJ Thoro: The visuals are crazy, animation mixed with real life. You did that yourself?

LMG Wade: Yeah, I do the animation and my own merch designs. My little brother inspired me. He loves cartoons. I wanted to give him something motivational and creative.

DJ Thoro: Dope. How do you describe your style?

LMG Wade: Range. I’m LMG Wade, aka Worldly Wade. I can do it all, songs for the ladies, pain music, drill, storytelling, bars. Nothing I can’t do musically.

Bars & Freestyle

DJ Thoro: Simple question—can you rap?

LMG Wade: Yeah, I can rap.

DJ Thoro: All right, let’s hear it.

DJ Thoro: That’s the standard right there. Don’t come up here playing! You make me proud, bro. There’s hope for the future.

LMG Wade: Appreciate that. A lot of people doubt me ‘cause I do melodic music, but like LL and Fab proved, you can make songs for the ladies and still spit. That’s called range.

Goals in Hip-Hop

DJ Thoro: Ultimately, what’s the end goal for you?

LMG Wade: To change the game. With my team at GMen Global, I want to shift how artists are viewed, get plaques, and build longevity. Even if there was no money, I’d still do music. It’s passion.

DJ Thoro: That’s the right mindset. Passion brings the money.

Dream Collaboration

DJ Thoro: Hypothetical: one artist, dead or alive, any genre—who would you do a track with?

LMG Wade: Big L. Uptown Harlem legend. Bars still relevant today. He never got enough love.

DJ Thoro: Big L is my favorite rapper! Salute. Rest in peace.

What’s Next

DJ Thoro: What can people check out right now?

LMG Wade: Single “Phone Calls”…video coming soon. “Tiffany’s” is already out, featuring Method Man’s daughter Sha in the video. Follow me @LMGWade on Instagram and TikTok.

DJ Thoro: Good music, dope vibes, talent. Remember the name, LMG Wade.

LMG Wade: Facts.

For more, check out LMG Wade at @LMGWade