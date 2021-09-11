Rising Star Neveah Black Drops ‘Spicy’ Music Video

She already has more than 40,000 views on the video.

Verified Spotify artist Neveah Black has dropped her latest music video for the song, “Spicy.”

The Ohio native and rising rap superstar has teamed up with JoDaDragon to deliver this visual treat, which has already earned more than 40,000 views. She’s also a verified Spotify artist and has more than 11,000 monthly visitors to her page.

With an old soul and a sound that extends far beyond her sixteen years, Neveah Black describes her music as fun and from the heart. Whether she’s singing about her goals and dreams, the love she has for her loyal friends or addressing her haters, you are going to feel something when listening to the young songstress. And although she is barely old enough to drive legally, Nevaeh uses the experiences in her life – like losing a sibling, or the culture shock of switching high schools – to create a blend of R&B and hip-hop soul that doesn’t disappoint.

Neveah Black also says that she and her father write all of her songs — so no ghostwriters here.

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out on this young lady, and all she has to offer in the near future. In the meantime, you can keep up with Neveah Black by visiting her website.