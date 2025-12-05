Quarter Zips & Matcha Get Hip-Hop Remix On “Upgrade” Thanks To Dr. Marlon “Doc” Fuller

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doc Fuller pushes his vision of progress forward with “UPGRADE,” a father / son collaboration that previews his next album.

Doc Fuller launches his latest musical chapter with “UPGRADE,” a father–son collaboration that signals the next phase of his education-themed album series and sets a tone of self-improvement for listeners. The track, created with his son D.A., is the lead single from his forthcoming project The Syllabus – Junior Year.

The video for “UPGRADE” debuted online this week, pairing the duo’s back-and-forth verses with imagery that mirrors the theme of personal elevation. Their collaboration underscores a growing trend of multigenerational partnerships within Hip-Hop, where family dynamics are increasingly shaping creative output.

Doc Fuller’s “Syllabus” series has built a following by blending motivational themes with real-life guidance, positioning the artist as both musician and mentor. With “Junior Year,” he continues that framework, offering listeners a new collection designed to encourage discipline, ambition and practical growth. The Quarter Zips & Matcha reference, a recurring motif within his branding, speaks to a lifestyle that prioritizes balance, improvement and financial awareness.

Fans can watch the full video and explore more music through TheSyllabus.com, where Doc continues to preview elements of the upcoming album. As “UPGRADE” begins circulating across social platforms, its message of ambition and forward motion positions it as an anthem for anyone entering their own season of transformation.

In this latest chapter, Doc Fuller leans into the idea of education through experience, crafting a narrative that links family, creativity and financial literacy. “UPGRADE” signals a shift to a more mature stage in the series, setting the stage for an album rooted in growth and the pursuit of better outcomes. The track closes the gap between personal development and Hip-Hop expression, pushing Fuller’s mission forward while inviting listeners to join him on that climb.