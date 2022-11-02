WHIPPED CREAM Talks New Release “Be Here” & Working with Latto

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop spoke with WHIPPED CREAM to discuss her influences, the new record, and what she wants fans to take from her story.

Nowadays, it’s rare to see a female producer in the space, but WHIPPED CREAM is here to prove she has what it takes to become one of the greats. The producer, singer, and songwriter prides herself in her versatility, making everything from cinematic music to R&B and hip-hop — but always keeping electronic at the base of it all.

Hailing from Vancouver Island in Canada, WHIPPED CREAM describes her sound as “true energy to my soul.” To date, she’s worked with everyone from Latto to Big Freedia to Lil Xan and even the late Lil Keed.

Most recently, WHIPPED CREAM unveiled her new single titled “Be Here” on Monstercat, tapping Los Angeles producer and engineer The Duchess for the soundtrack to your perfect romance this coming winter.

The song is one of female empowerment, as WHIPPED CREAM states, “This song is about being delusional about someone you’re in love with and letting them know even if they leave or you leave, you’re still going to be there. It’s unconditional love in any environment; toxic.”

AllHipHop spoke with WHIPPED CREAM to discuss her influences, the new record, and what she wants fans to take from her story.

AllHipHop: Where are you from originally and how does that play into your life and career?

WHIPPED CREAM: I’m originally from Toronto and I think that does heavily impact me. I grew up on a lot of R&B and rap music there.

AllHipHop: Biggest influences?

WHIPPED CREAM: My biggest influences are Active Child, James Blake, Frank Ocean, and Jamie XX.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your artist name?

WHIPPED CREAM: There’s no real inspiration other than it was just given to me by the universe. I wanted a name that people could remember and think about every day of the year that had nothing to do with the food product, just a commercial name but about the art.

AllHipHop: What inspired “Be Here”? What was the synergy between you & The Duchess?

WHIPPED CREAM: It’s a song about letting your toxic lover know that no matter what, you’ll still be there even though the situation is not good for either of you.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take away from this record?

WHIPPED CREAM: That two bad b###### produced the song, engineered it themselves, and created a feminine sexual dark anthem.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to understand from your own story?

WHIPPED CREAM: Everything to me is personal. I live, breathe, sleep, and love art and music. I think for me, I want to inspire people to follow their passion. When you follow something you love, it makes you become a better person through all of the hard times and good times. You’re in your own flow of life and focused on what you’re supposed to be doing. It’s your calling.

AllHipHop: How was it teasing your forthcoming audiovisual experience “The Dark” at Vancouver International Film Festival?

WHIPPED CREAM: It was a dream come true to do that at Emily Carr. I’ve been really wanting to incorporate more visual aspects to my music and go even deeper into the arts.

AllHipHop: What were your experiences working with Latto? She’s on fire right now.

WHIPPED CREAM: Our session was amazing and she was super grateful to be working together. At the time, she brought her father who was also very kind. We had a great time in the studio and she’s very talented. She is also very open to direction which I loved.

AllHipHop: Why did you dye your hair?

WHIPPED CREAM: In with the old out with the new, time to change things up.

AllHipHop: Goals you have for yourself as an artist at this point in your career?

WHIPPED CREAM: To be internally happy and love myself. My career has always come naturally because it’s what I was meant to do, but deep inside I’m still working on that inner peace.