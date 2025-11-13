EXCLUSIVE: Erick Sermon Reveals Craig Mack Was Almost Part Of Hit Squad

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Craig Mack is renowned as the first star of Bad Boy Records and rapper behind the 1994 hit “Flava in Ya Ear.” But he was almost part of Hit Squad, according to the collective’s co-founder Erick Sermon.

In a recent interview with AllHipHop, Sermon revealed Mack was almost indoctrinated alongside fellow Hit Squad members EPMD, Keith Murray, Redman, Hurricane G and K-Solo, and was close to signing with Sermon’s label.

“Craig Mack was originally meant to be part of the Hit Squad, but then EPMD broke up,” Sermon explained. “That’s when my man—rest in peace—Alvin Toney introduced him to Puff, and Craig ended up signing with Bad Boy. From the start, Craig Mack was on our label, and he wanted to be with the Hit Squad.

“That’s a real piece of history. Craig and I were close friends—we listened to Public Enemy together at my grandmother’s house every weekend. He would get dropped off at my grandma’s; we were always hearing new tracks. That’s how close we were. Rest in peace, Craig.”

Mack went on to release his gold-certified debut, Project: Funk da World, with Bad Boy in September 1994, but his initial achievements quickly faded due to the overwhelming impact of The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut, Ready to Die, which launched just days ahead of Mack’s own album.

Although Diddy publicly spoke in a 1994 MTV interview about plans for Mack’s sophomore release, which included Mack and Biggie, the project didn’t materialize as described, leaving Mack in a state of uncertainty during the appearance.

Ultimately, Mack released another album independently in 1997, but none of its tracks gained traction and his earlier success eluded him. The Notorious B.I.G. later indicated that his participation in Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear” remix was motivated by label politics.

Diddy even likened Mack to George Clinton in a New York Times interview for his innovative style. After several attempts at a comeback in the early 2000s, Mack was reported to be working on a third album in 2002, appearing in the “I Need a Girl (Part One)” music video and releasing “Mack Tonight” in 2006. Mack stepped away from music until a surprising 2012 YouTube video revealed he had joined a Christian ministry in South Carolina, where he lived out his remaining years.

Mack died in 2012 at the age of 47. While initial reports from his family and the media cited congestive heart failure as the cause, a Rolling Stone investigation and Mack’s death certificate later revealed the cause of death was actually complications related to HIV/AIDS, which Mack had reportedly refused to treat.

Mack’s family has shared that he kept the nature of his illness private, telling friends he was suffering from heart disease In his last months, his health rapidly declined—he lost significant weight, used a cane and eventually became bedridden, with his family by his side in his final days.

Sermon is preparing to release his new album, Dynamic Duos Vol. 1, on November 21.