Method Man Got “Mad” At Doitall’s Party, Then Redman & Fans Laughed

Dupree “DoItAll” Kelly celebrated his birthday with Redman and Method Man and it became a cultural homecoming.

DoItAll celebrated his personal Hip-Hop legacy and Newark pride in his hometown Thursday night as the West Ward councilman and veteran rapper marked his birthday with friends, family and community leaders. The occasion took place at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, New Jersey to honor culture, service and longevity.

The gathering doubled as a reminder of how far Dupreé “DoItAll” Kelly has traveled from the mic with Lords of the Underground to public service at City Hall. The room filled early and stayed lively as Hip-Hop figures and Newark mainstays mixed easily a a festive atmosphere.

There was a hilarious and playful highlight when Method Man theatrically called out for someone to cover his parking. The Wu Tang rapper had left the function, only to return after realizing parking was nearly $30. The moment landed as pure comedy given the star power in attendance. Several people volunteered to handle it before he laughed and paid it himself.

Jersey club music dominated the night with some R&B classics. Redman, another Newark native, stayed on his feet dancing and posing for photos while legendary MC-turned-DJ Lord Finesse kept the crowd moving from behind the turntables. Greg Nice of Nice-N-Smooth, actor Tobias Truvillion and Grafh also stopped through as well.

Beyond the artists the guest list reflected Newark’s creative backbone. Community figures, business leaders and arts advocates shared space with journalists including AllHipHop’s CEO Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Newark Film Festival creator Ken Griffith, Big Ced of Black Enterprise and Newark Arts Council leader Lauren Le’Beaux Craig.

While the evening delivered laughs and nostalgia it also carried purpose.

As a councilman of Newark’s West Ward, DoItAll continues to invest time and energy into neighborhood work and youth focused initiatives reinforcing the link between Hip-Hop and community responsibility. He recently authored, “You Can Do It All,” a children’s book meant to inspire the next generation.

Happy Birthday, DoItAll!