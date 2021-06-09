Bandplay: Super Producer Has His Eyes Set On A Grammy

Producer Bandplay discusses his roots in Tennessee, his brother teaching him how to produce, how he got his name, his close relationship with Key Glock, working with Pooh Shiesty and more!

“Let the Bandplay!” Once you hear this producer tag, it’s safe to say the record is already a certified smash.

Bandplay is the genius behind the majority of Key Glock’s projects, most notably known for producing fan-favorite “Major” alongside Young Dolph.

Other standout records include French Montana’s “Water,” 50 Cent’s “Ngga Ngga,” and most recently Pooh Shiesty’s “See Me Comin” off his newly-released deluxe album.

The super music producer states, “A lot of people think I’m from Memphis because of the people I work with. Nah, I’m from Middle Tennessee by way of Cashville, Tennessee. Columbia is the hometown, but Memphis is where I really got my feet up and running.”

Bandplay, real name Krishon Gaines, is the definition of a music-lover, inspired by the likes of his brother (who taught him how to make beats), Drumma Boy, Juicy J, and people coming out of the South. His talents and versatility don’t just encompass the genres of rap and hip-hop, but extend to country and beyond.

When he’s not locked in the lab perfecting his craft, he’s spending time at home with his three kids.

AllHipHop: Growing up in Tennessee, did you always have these music aspirations?

Bandplay: Hell yeah, I always wanted to do music. For the most part, I didn’t really know how I was going to do what I wanted to do in the city that I was in, so I was doing other s### of course.

AllHipHop: How did you learn how to produce?

Bandplay: S###, my brother really taught me how to make beats. My blood older brother, he makes a lot of different s### too. He’s the one that taught me how. I really took it and ran with it. I was intrigued by the s###. After that, it was what it was.

AllHipHop: How did you learn though?

Bandplay: Really watching him, then going back and creating my own s###. My whole background and family, everybody does music so it’s in me. A lot of the s###, I picked up along the way.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Bandplay: Really, I came up with that s### myself. Up in the South, they got a lot of HBCU type bands. Historic Black College bands, I was f###### with they sound. I took the name Bandplay and ran with it. It’s what my sound’s inspired by, big band type s###.

AllHipHop: How did you tap in with Paper Route Empire and Glock?

Bandplay: S###, I was working with Glock at first. I met him through a DJ in Nashville after his first mixtape. After that, I was on. I’ve been on everything since. Everybody knows me and his s### now, me and his sound. When Glock drops, they expecting for it to be on a Bandplay beat.

AllHipHop: “Yellow Tape” is so damn hard. Fondest memories from creating that tape?

Bandplay: S### when we’re in the middle of making that tape, we’re on a European tour. We actually created 3 or 4 of the songs in Paris, France, and Amsterdam. That right there was dope, that whole experience and that being his biggest project to date outside of Dum and Dummer [with Dolph]

AllHipHop: Favorite you’ve done with Key Glock?

Bandplay: Man, “Word On The Streets.” That’s them slaps, for real for real. We did “Word On The Streets” in Paris. I didn’t even want him to rap on that beat. I was trying to get him to rap on another beat and he said “nah, I want to do that one tonight.” I said “f### it.” It went crazy.

AllHipHop: Beyond the music, what is the friendship y’all share?

Bandplay: That’s my guy. Even though Glock younger than me, he carries himself like a n#### that’s my age. I can call him, chop it up with him, do all that type of s###. Great relationship.

AllHipHop: How did you link with Pooh Shiesty on “See Me Comin”?

Bandplay: S### really, I had linked up with TP, his producer as well as his engineer. We had just made some beats and I happened to be in Atlanta one day. I was in a session 6 minutes away, I pulled up. That’s the first beat we played, he hopped straight on that b####. He put it out on the deluxe a week later. The deluxe just came out, we did a song a week before. I swear to God, that was the quickest turn around ever.

AllHipHop: How was it working with him?

Bandplay: S### was hard, bro knocked that s### out fast as well. He freestyles, he goes straight in the mic and goes in.

AllHipHop: You’re working with OT Genasis tonight. How did that play happen?

Bandplay: Hell yeah, that’s my boy. Me and OT got a good relationship. We got a lot of unreleased records that’s about to drop, hopefully this year. He got some little s### he’s about to put out, for real for real. Outside of that, we got a good relationship. Every time I come to LA, he pulls up on me whether we working or not.

AllHipHop: Talk about your new deal with Sony publishing.

Bandplay: I did that probably late last year, pretty much elevating myself to work with a bigger genre of artists. Moving around, trying to get my sound out. A lot of people think I just know how to make rap beats, I know how to do a little bit of everything.

AllHipHop: Like what?

Bandplay: I know how to do country s###. I did 5 albums with a country artist, his name is Ryan Upchurch.

AllHipHop: You like country though?

Bandplay: I mean, it is what it is. [laughs] It is what it is.

AllHipHop: When did you come up with the idea for Street Orchestra? That was early in your career.

Bandplay: Hell yeah, that s### right there was easy. Growing up in Nashville, being there you don’t have no choice but to run into an artist doing country music. Outside of that, Street Orchestra is my production team. I got 6 producers signed to me. We got that s### going on. They getting placements. They’ve been on the last couple Dolph and Glock albums, just working my moves. I’m trying to big homie their thang.

AllHipHop: Why the desire to help others?

Bandplay: Man s###, I know at the end of the day, I ain’t gonna be able to make all the beats. Why not f### with some people that I genuinely f### with?

AllHipHop: Talk about owning the Skywalker room in Deafstar Studios in Atlanta.

Bandplay: Hell yeah, got a studio with Dun Deal the producer. He owns a room and we own a second room inside of that building. That right there alone lets me meet a lot of people in Atlanta as far as f###### around with the producers and artists, because everybody be coming to that studio now.

AllHipHop: Do you stay in Atlanta?

Bandplay: Nuh uh, I stay in Nashville.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

Bandplay: Definitely need some gas for sure. You know what type of gas I need, that’s for sure. Water, I drink a lot of water. And I need to be left the f### alone. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Really? There’s a lot of people in there.

Bandplay: I know, but they don’t be bothering me when I’m doing my thing. I was in there making a beat and everybody was quiet while I’m making the beat. It’s a respect thing. N*ggas aren’t talking like a m###########. It’s hard though. [laughs]

AllHipHop: What collabs are you most excited for?

Bandplay: Man, it’s a lot of s### finna come out. Course, working on a new Glock project. A new Dolph project, all that s### brewing. We got a new artist named Snupe Bandz we’re putting out on Paper Route, that s### finna be so hard. I got tons of bodies of work, poppin’ mixtapes. I’m excited.

AllHipHop: Goals for yourself?

Bandplay: I’m trying to get a Grammy man, that’s my main goal. I want to bring home some type of Grammy one day.

AllHipHop: Anyone you want to work with?

Bandplay: I gotta get me a Drake record, for sure. Gotta get me a Drake record. Really, anybody I know is gonna do my music right.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do when you’re not producing?

Bandplay: I like to be with my kids. I got 3 little babies. I got three kids. I really be in the house with them when I ain’t out working, moving around, taking care of the business.

AllHipHop: Do they know dad is this all-star producer?

Bandplay: I don’t think they know. They know I make music and I be in the studio, but I don’t think they know who I am.