T.I., Family & Politicians Give Powerful Holiday Support To Atlanta Families

T.I. and his tribe returned to Atlanta’s west side to help feed 2,000 families and celebrate two decades of community service.

T.I. brought purpose and celebration to Atlanta on Tuesday as the Harris Community Works Turkey Drive marked its 20th year at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church where thousands gathered for hot meals turkey giveaways and a holiday lift for families facing hard times.

What began as a modest mission to help elders and children share a Thanksgiving meal has grown into one of Atlanta’s most enduring holiday traditions.

The church parking lot pulsed with joy as volunteers lined up trays of food loaded trunks with groceries and welcomed neighbors who arrived long before the 1 p.m. start time. By day’s end about 2,000 families received full Thanksgiving spreads along with a reminder that community care is still alive in the city.

King Harris, Zonnique, Buddy, Red, Young Dro, Shad Da God and T.O. Green for a lineup that kept the crowd engaged throughout the event. Tip, Tameka, and Zonnique worked the giveaway lines themselves, handing out turkeys, greens, potatoes, bread, milk, eggs, pies, cookies and even drink to families who came out for the holiday support.

Mayor Andre Dickens stood before the crowd and saluted Harris’ consistency noting how the rapper’s work has shaped Atlanta’s culture far beyond music.

“For 20 years, he’s been a great contributor to this community,” Dickens said as cheers rolled back through the lot. “Atlanta is a group project, and Tip and his whole family know how to show up and give a whole lot. What you’re doing is making a big difference—especially now, when so many are facing challenges around food.”

Councilmember Andrea L. Boone who has long worked alongside Harris’ family honored the legacy of leaders like C.T. Martin while highlighting the corporate sponsors that power the effort each year including Publix Comcast and Norfolk Southern.

She looked over the long lines of families and volunteers and reflected on how far the annual luncheon has come. “This family continues to give, give, give,” she said. “Look at what we’ve accomplished.”

When Tip took the microphone the cheers rose again. The multiplatinum artist stepped into his role as neighbor and advocate noting how thankful he felt to still be able to serve the people who watched him rise from Bankhead to global success.

“All the glory goes to God,” he said. “I stand here today alive, free, healthy, and successful only by the grace of God.”

He thanked Mayor Dickens recalling voter outreach moments they shared through the years along with Councilmember Boone Grand Hustle staff his children and the volunteers who filled the church grounds with warmth. Then he turned to the community with his trademark urgency.

“Most of all, thank you to the community, because it’s because of y’all that we’re able to stand here today. Happy holidays and let’s go get to work.”

Photos used by permission, courtesy CoolKids.Org