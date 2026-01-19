Al Fasad Steven Al Baghdadi Empowers Women Through Rap

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Motivated by alarming global statistics on domestic violence, Steven Al Baghdadi uses his music to speak out for women, challenge abuse, and push for accountability, empowerment, and change both within culture and beyond it.

When one thinks of “domestic violence” or hears the word “abuse,” it can invoke a variety of emotions depending on one’s personal experiences. Many might be surprised to learn that every 9 seconds in Iraq, a woman is either assaulted or beaten, and that 85% of domestic cases involve women. Globally, 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence during her lifetime.

These alarming statistics are what motivate recording artist Steven Al Baghdadi to address the issue through his music. A firm believer that “every voice matters and that every person can make a difference,” Steven uses his platform to raise awareness about domestic violence and inspire action.

His single Al Fasad, produced by Amsterdam Music Studio, has gained attention internationally. The track portrays the rapper as a supportive friend to women in abusive relationships, encouraging them to seek safety and a more fulfilling life. Steven explains, “Women have incredible worth along with unspeakable value. They don’t have to continue to settle or stay in these vicious cycles of unhealthy and toxic relationships where they are being abused spiritually, sexually, emotionally, or physically.”

“I wrote Al Fasad from the heart, wanting the beat and lyrics to empower women while still staying true to my sound,” Steven added.

As cases of domestic violence continue to rise, faith-based and community influencers like Steven aim to spark important conversations on how women are treated and perceived in male- dominated cultures. He emphasizes, “We as men need to be better, and do better at protecting our women, but we also need to go one step further, by ensuring that women are empowered within our society, having equal rights as us men. These women are not sexual objects, nor are they lesser than. They are somebody’s mother, sister, spouse, and best friend. I think it’s time that we should start treating them as such.”

Rap and hip-hop culture have historically faced criticism for perpetuating gender stereotypes, exploitation, and objectification of women. Steven seeks to challenge this perception, using his artistry to highlight a woman’s true worth and value.

He has been recognized by music industry insiders for his innovative style and content. Beyond music, he plans to engage directly in the fight against human trafficking, partnering with organizations addressing sex trafficking in major hotspots worldwide. He states, “Nobody deserves to be a human slave. Human trafficking is anti-human, and it is the biggest depravity and pandemic that I believe we face as a society and in the world. We must all do our part, not only to fight it, but to eliminate it. It starts with us.”