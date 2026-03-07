Building an Artist-Led Space With Howell Records

For recording artists, finding the right place to record is a challenge many face. With many studios often unequipped to help artists mature, many turn to spaces where their visions are not at the heart of their productions, which, in turn, can create subpar experiences for both the artist and whoever happens to listen to their music. A good studio and professional producer can truly make a difference in a final product.

Producer Dante Howell, known professionally as Dante Tweaks, realized early in his transition from artist to producer that artists require more than what typical music studios offer. With years of hands-on experience in recording, mixing, and producing, he knew there needed to be a space that not only offered professional services but was artist-focused, with quality and authenticity coming first.

Tweaks chose not to wait for opportunities; he turned his idea into a concept by creating Howell Records, where artists receive industry-quality sound, guidance, and an atmosphere that fosters creative growth.

The Challenges of Understanding an Artist

As a musician himself, Tweaks knows that the combination of technical engineering precision and a genuine understanding of an artist comes from a place deep within the creative. With his background in producing and audio engineering, he is deeply involved in shaping each record’s final sound rather than simply recording.

These early days of Howell Records brought Dante Tweaks into the creative endeavors of each session, which involved investing in the equipment, refining the studio’s engineering techniques, and building a space where artists could truly hear the difference in the sounds he helps shape.

This combination of clarity, depth, and professional sonic quality is what Tweaks strives to accomplish whenever he works with an artist. It is one of the first things they notice when they hear their finished tracks, and one of the major selling points artists say their studio provides.

Building Howell Records From the Ground Up

In the years that followed, Dante worked to build Howell Records into a respected recording environment known for its professional engineering and artist-focused production. His work as the founder, producer, and audio engineer has allowed him to connect with several artists, including Grafh and ScarLip.

This hands-on role in shaping the final sounds from the artists has helped establish a reputation that artists consistently return to.

Plans for the Coming Years

In the future, Dante Tweaks envisions Howell Records continuing to evolve into a recognized creative hub known for its engineering and professional production, as well as a space for developing artists. With a long-term goal of expanding the studio’s reach, he aims to continue providing the services that have formed the foundation of his studio without simply scaling for volume.

Alongside this, Tweaks aims to continue collaborating with experienced artists and establish the studio as a trusted destination on the East Coast for professional recording and production. By emphasizing sound quality, consistency, and direct involvement, Tweaks continues to provide artists with a unique recording experience.