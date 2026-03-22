Call Me Hood’s Music Is Going Viral On Social Media and Fans Are Taking Notice

Growing up in Omaha City wasn’t always easy, but it shaped David Mitchell into the professional known as Call Me Hood that he is today. The community activist-turned-bar spitter and social media personality has seen fans lean in more to his tunes after sharing consistent releases with topics that grab people’s attention. Whether he’s rapping about getting a job or something a bit more controversial, he knows how to go viral, and it has helped him become a sensation on social media.

After building local buzz by building connections organically within his community, Call Me Hood is now laser-focused on turning his community into fans who will help him take his career to the next level. His latest album, Ultimate Coworker Music, has multiple hilarious titles that have all kept fans wondering how he comes up with them.

Led by songs like “Flo App Cheating Method” and “Job Application Story,” the dark-web-influenced emcee is breaking the mold in the scam-rap era. In the lane that helped artists like Punchmade Dev, Guapdad 4000, Teejayx6, and more, Call Me Hood is ready to take his troll-inspired bars to the next level.

Check out his new LP today!