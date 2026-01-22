DMV’s ZayZayy Stakes His Claim On New Single, “Letter To Yourself

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

ZayZayy has a story to tell, and his newest song, “Letter To Yourself,” is a perfect introduction to the Liberian-American bar spitter who is looking to reclaim his footing as an artist after serving a multi-year stint in prison. With co-signs from top A&Rs, DJs, and recording artists alike, ZayZayy is poised to be one of the top acts in the DMV aslong as he stays down and grinds like he has been doing so far. Many people appreciate him for his storytelling and uncanny ability to make content that makes fans feel like family.

On his latest track, the bubbling emcee expresses his thoughts on his time in the streets and the messages his family gave him in his darkest moments. The hook serves as therapy for the ultra-introspective emcee. Where ZayZayy comes from, highlighting your pain in music can take you far. Popular emcees like Shy Glizzy, Nino Paid, Cordae, and Wale have all made a wave by sharing their deepest thoughts with their fans to build a connection that last forever.

While new music is set to drop soon, his most recent singles have positioned him to be apart of some super cool moments. During the winter break, he was backstage with Meek Mill, Young Thug, Bay Swag, and more at the Meek & Friends show in Philadephia. His momentum is growing and everyone from around his area can feel the maturity in his subject matter. Do not be surprised if you hear someone big on one of his forthcoming tracks.

Listen to the introspective hit out now via UnitedMasters below!

