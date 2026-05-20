How Wax Motif’s New Album, House of Wax II, Is Challenging the Status Quo

Instead of playing it safe, Wax Motif is pushing beyond genre boundaries on House of Wax II, blending house, hip hop, and R&B into a bold collaborative project featuring artists like Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and ZHU while redefining what modern dance music can sound like.

Photo credit: Wax Motif

Instead of sticking to the safe and established, musical artist Wax Motif is branching out and redefining himself and his work on this bold new release.

The music industry has undergone substantial, foundational upheaval over the past several decades. Ever since the early ‘00s, new digital technologies have continually redefined the parameters of both what a musician can be and how listeners interact with the music they create.

Today, with numerous social media and streaming platforms readily available, it is easier than ever for new artists to release their music to potential audiences in a viable way. However, to this same end, because the barrier to entry is so low, the space can feel oversaturated, making it difficult for anyone to cut through genuinely.

As such, conventional wisdom in the music industry has become more rigid than ever. Artists are advised to find a lane, musical genre, or brand-related image that works for them and stick to it so as not to risk losing their established fanbase and larger recognition.

This is what makes Wax Motif’s new album, House of Wax II, such a work of uniqueness within the current musical ecosystem. Wax believes that, despite these marketing-related trappings, modern music is increasingly collaborative and genre-fluid. As such, he wanted his new work to reflect that evolution through high-level songwriting, production, and cross-genre collaboration. Thus, House of Wax II is a bold departure from his prior work, as the artist pursues wholly new, genre-hopping artistic ambitions, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Jazzy Jeff, ZHU, Maeta, Jozzy, MC Lan, and more.

From Australia to Los Angeles

Wax Motif, born Daniel Chien, is an Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer and artist known for bridging house music, hip-hop, and R&B on a global scale. Over the past decade, he has built a career touring internationally while developing a signature sound influenced by UK bass, hip-hop, disco, and modern club culture.

He loves being on the road and thus has built a global touring career, including EDC Las Vegas, Las Vegas residencies, and major international festivals. However, beyond touring, Wax has consistently proven himself a formidable force in the studio. His debut album, House of Wax, surpassed 33 million streams and allowed him to establish Divided Souls as one of dance music’s leading independent imprints.

Additionally, Wax launched the successful Waxtroda collaboration with Matroda.

Wax has also collaborated with and produced alongside artists likeTy Dolla $ign, Ye, Timbaland, G-Eazy, Tinashe, and more. He contributed to Ty Dolla $ign’s recent chart-topping album, which debuted #1 in over 80 countries.

Wax Motif’s Musical Inspiration

Wax Motif has made a career out of blending musical genres and refusing easy categorization. Influenced equally by hip-hop, R&B, UK bass culture, and dance music, he built his career without viewing those worlds as separate.

Photo credit: Wax Motif

What initially drew Wax in was DJ culture and the energy of club music, but over time, his focus expanded toward songwriting, production, and artist collaboration. That evolution naturally led to working across multiple scenes and to creating records that resonate both inside and outside the club environment.

What has distinguished Wax within the scene is his ability to operate authentically across multiple musical worlds. While his roots are in electronic music, years of collaboration in hip-hop and R&B spaces have shaped an approach that is as much about songwriting and artist chemistry as it is about club production.

This multifaceted, nuanced perspective has shaped House of Wax II into a project that feels broader than a traditional dance album. In this work, Wax is striving to balance emotional songwriting, global collaboration, and club functionality in a wholly new, cohesive way.

A Bold Future Ahead

Moving forward, Wax is passionate about releasing House of Wax II and showing the industry just how much room there is for fluidity and creativity, even amid modern musical concerns. His long-term vision is to continue evolving into a producer and artist whose work transcends any single scene or genre. Wax’s focus remains on building projects that connect audiences across hip-hop, R&B, and dance music, while continuing to collaborate with artists globally.