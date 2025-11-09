The King of Instrumental Pop” Dom Okon Becomes the Youngest American Instrumental Artist to Achieve Four Consecutive iTunes Top 100 Albums

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

At 20, Dom Okon has made history with his fourth album Mystified, debuting at #34 on the UK iTunes Pop Chart. Known as “The King of Instrumental Pop,” he’s now the youngest American artist with four consecutive instrumental albums to chart—proving that melody alone can move millions worldwide.

Dom Okon continues to redefine the boundaries of instrumental music. At just 20 years old, the prodigious American artist has made history with his fourth studio album, Mystified, which soared to #34 on the UK iTunes Top 100 Pop Chart within days of its release on October 18th. This milestone marks a groundbreaking achievement: Okon is now the first—and youngest—American instrumental artist to have four consecutive albums chart on iTunes.

Often referred to as “The King of Instrumental Pop,” Okon has carved out a unique space in a genre that rarely sees mainstream recognition. His success is not confined to the United States; his music has resonated across continents, charting in South Africa and the United Kingdom as well. This global reach is virtually unheard of for instrumental pop, a style typically overshadowed by vocal-driven hits.

With four charting albums under his belt, Dom Okon is not just making waves—he’s setting a new standard for what instrumental music can achieve in the digital age. His accomplishments challenge the notion that instrumental artists must remain on the fringes of popular music. Instead, Okon proves that melody alone can move millions, and that instrumental pop has a powerful place in today’s musical landscape.

As he continues to push boundaries and inspire fans around the world, Dom Okon’s legacy is already taking shape. Mystified is more than an album—it’s a declaration of what’s possible when talent, innovation, and emotion converge. And for instrumental music, it’s a bold step into the spotlight.