TheRealSkitso’s “Fired Up” Ft. Project Pat Holds Strong on DRT Global Chart

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

TheRealSkitso’s collaboration with Memphis legend Project Pat continues to hold strong in the Top 80 of the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart.

Project Pat collaboration maintains Top 80 position as airplay momentum continues

TheRealSkitso continues to build momentum on the independent airplay circuit as his single “Fired Up,” featuring Memphis rap icon Project Pat, holds steady in the Top 80 of the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart. This song is available exclusively through Bud E Boy Music, helmed by the legendary West Coast voice Kokane.

The sustained chart presence reflects consistent rotation across independent radio stations worldwide, signaling continued listener engagement rather than a short-lived debut spike.

Blending Skitso’s modern delivery with Project Pat’s unmistakable Southern grit, “Fired Up” bridges generations while reinforcing authenticity at the core of the record. The collaboration has proven to resonate across regional lines, helping the single maintain its competitive chart position.

“Fired Up” appears on Skitso’s forthcoming project Asylum Vol. 1, serving as a strong indicator of the sound and direction behind the larger body of work. With airplay remaining steady, the record positions Skitso as an independent artist capable of sustaining global visibility.

You can catch him across all social media @TheRealSkitso

Photo Credit: Abbie Knights