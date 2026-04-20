Tjuan Benafactor’s “Trust Issues” Music Video Featuring Benzino Hits #1 On Itunes Hip Hop Music Video Chart And #31 All Genres Globally

Arucca Flyboy Release Outsells LL Cool J, 2Pac, Justin Bieber, XXXTENTACION, Led Zeppelin, Maroon 5 and More on Global iTunes Music Video Chart

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PITTSBURGH, PA — Pittsburgh recording artist Tjuan Benafactor has scored a significant milestone with his music video for “Trust Issues” featuring Benzino, which has reached #1 on the iTunes Hip Hop Music Video chart and #31 on the iTunes Music Video chart across all genres globally. The Arucca Flyboy release outsold music videos from LL Cool J, 2Pac, Kevin Gates, XXXTENTACION, Sexyy Red, Justin Bieber, Led Zeppelin, Maroon 5, and Mase on the global chart — placing Benafactor in rare company on one of music’s most competitive storefronts.

The record was produced, mixed, and mastered by Big Jus of Spaceship Studios Pgh — a Pittsburgh-based production studio — with the music video directed, shot, and edited by Zosa Productions. The project represents a fully Pittsburgh-built production that has reached the top of global charts, a testament to the talent operating within the city’s independent music ecosystem.

“Trust Issues” features Benzino, co-founder of The Source magazine — one of hip hop’s most iconic and influential publications. The collaboration represents a connection between Pittsburgh’s independent hip hop scene and one of the genre’s most established figures, with the video’s chart performance demonstrating that authentic hip hop continues to find its audience regardless of market size or major label backing.

“Real recognizes real.” — Tjuan Benafactor

“Getting to #1 on iTunes Hip Hop videos and sitting at #31 globally next to those names — that’s what the work produces,” said Benafactor. “Benzino on this record made it what it is. Real recognizes real.”

The Trust Issues chart performance adds to one of Benafactor’s most productive stretches in recent memory. His 2015 EP Credible Content recently climbed to #22 on the iTunes Global Hip Hop chart — over a decade after its original release. His single “Giggity” reached #7 on the UK iTunes Hip Hop chart and #36 on the US iTunes Top 40 Hip Hop chart, while “No Laccin” featuring Snoop Dogg and Bantana spent over 40 weeks on global digital radio charts. “It’s Time” featuring KRS-One and CyCy Couture reached #75 on the US iTunes Hip Hop/Rap chart.

Benafactor is also preparing for the Strip Club Music aka Stripperdom Tour, a 10-city national tour launching late spring 2026, as well as the May 20 release of his forthcoming EP Strip Club Music (Stripperdom) on Showoff Gang / Empire Distribution.

ABOUT TJUAN BENAFACTOR

Antjuan Washington, known professionally as Tjuan Benafactor, is a Pittsburgh-based recording artist, sports executive, and multi-industry entrepreneur. His chart history spans US and UK iTunes Hip Hop/Rap charts, iTunes Global Music Video charts, Amazon Best Seller and Movers & Shakers charts, and global digital radio. He is the co-founder of the Steel City Yellow Jackets (2021-22 ABA National Champions), founder of Battleball, co-founder of BenRoyal TV, and co-owner of 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. Benafactor records for Showoff Gang / Empire Distribution.

ABOUT BIG JUS / SPACESHIP STUDIOS PGH

Big Jus is the founder of Spaceship Studios Pgh, a Pittsburgh-based music production and recording studio specializing in hip hop production, mixing, and mastering. Spaceship Studios Pgh serves independent artists across the Pittsburgh region and beyond.

ABOUT ZOSA PRODUCTIONS

Zosa Productions is a video production company responsible for the direction, shooting, and editing of the “Trust Issues” music video. The Trust Issues video marks Zosa Productions’ contribution to a release that has reached the top of global iTunes music video charts.

ABOUT KMK DESIGNS

KMK Designs is the creative design company responsible for the cover art for “Trust Issues” featuring Benzino. KMK Designs contributed to a fully Pittsburgh-built production that reached #1 on the iTunes Hip Hop Music Video chart and #31 globally.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brian “Essince” Collins

Royal Heir Entertainment

On Behalf of Tjuan Benafactor / Arucca Flyboy / Showoff Gang / Empire Distribution

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“Trust Issues” featuring Benzino is available now on iTunes and all major streaming platforms.