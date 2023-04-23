7-Year-Old King Moore’s New Single ‘Pen Game’ is Heating Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Florida-born multi-talented artist King Moore has just dropped his latest single titled “PEN GAME” on April 21, 2023. Produced by KZZ Lifestyle and Banger Committee, this motivational track aims to inspire listeners to work hard and pursue greatness. King Moore shared that the song is driven by his desire to encourage others to always put in the effort, stay positive, and enjoy the journey while chasing their dreams.

One of the standout lines from “PEN GAME” goes, “I’m blessed no stress can’t wait to master chess you average I’m the best!” This line showcases King Moore’s unwavering confidence in his abilities and his determination to be at the top of his game. It serves as a reminder to listeners that success is attainable for those who are willing to put in the hard work and remain focused on their goals.

As a whole, “PEN GAME” is a positive track that is bound to resonate with listeners who are striving for success. King Moore’s message of positivity and diligence is a much-needed reminder that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible. With its catchy beats and uplifting lyrics, “PEN GAME” is sure to become a favorite among music fans not only in Dallas but also beyond.’Pen Game‘ is now available on all digital streaming platforms.