Baton Rouge Rapper Cello Turns Vision Into Motion With Latest Video Pair

Known as a “poet of the trenches,” his songs balance hard-hitting street narratives with cultural awareness and reflection. With his breakout single “SRT” leading the way, Cello is carving a lane as one of the most authentic and exciting new voices out of Louisiana. Baton Rouge’s rising voice Cello is making his mark with the release of his new single “SRT,” a high-energy anthem powered by heavy bass, sharp lyricism, and the unmistakable swagger of Southern rap. In addition, Cello is releasing his song “Status” as a bonus for fans who have tuned in early to the unmistakably strong Cello movement. Released under Wae Entertainment (We All Eat), the independent label out of Las Vegas, “SRT” is poised to fuel the rapper’s breakout moment.

The single “SRT” captures the thrill and ambition of car culture, using the Dodge SRT as a symbol of speed, aspiration, and the hunger to push forward. With its booming production and infectious chorus, “SRT” is already resonating with listeners who see themselves reflected in Cello’s gritty but celebratory storytelling.

“At first I didn’t even know if I liked the song, but everybody around me did,” Cello admits. “That’s when I realized it wasn’t just about me—it was about the people sliding in their SRTs. Everybody wants an SRT, so I made a song for them.”

Originally recorded in 2023, “SRT” sat unreleased until Cello’s cousin urged him to bring it to the world. The response confirmed his instincts: the song was bigger than him, and it represented the voice of a community. With such a good response, it was crucial to release his other single, “Status” as well to keep the forward momentum going.

Baton Rouge has long been one of hip-hop’s most influential breeding grounds, producing stars like Boosie Badazz, Kevin Gates, NBA YoungBoy and Fredo Bang who have carried the city’s raw energy onto the national stage. Cello represents the next wave of talent to emerge from that lineage, combining the authenticity of his environment with a fresh perspective and a poetic voice of his own.

Calling himself a “poet of the trenches,” Cello raps with a mix of personal reflection and raw authenticity, drawing from his Baton Rouge upbringing while speaking to universal experiences of ambition, struggle, and resilience. He also proudly carries his Cherokee heritage, adding another layer of cultural depth to his artistry.

“I feel like I have a story to tell that hasn’t been heard before,” he says. “It’s bigger than just rapping—it’s about legacy, culture, and making sure my people’s voices are heard.”

With “SRT” setting the tone, Cello is preparing a larger body of work that will further showcase his versatility and perspective. Backed by Wae Records’ mentorship and grassroots approach, he is positioning himself as not just another rapper from Baton Rouge but an artist with staying power.