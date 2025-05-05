BigXthaPlug & Ro$ama Reunite For “Microwave” Video

Ro$ama is rewriting the playbook for Texas rap’s next wave. The East Texas native, who first made noise with his gritty breakout “FedEx,” just dropped his Orange Tape EP. The project is a seven-song collection that blends soulful samples with raw street conviction. Alongside it comes the energetic visual for “Microwave,” a horn-driven banger featuring BigXthaPlug that doubles as a backyard celebration and victory lap.
Ro$ama’s story is anything but typical. From stacking delivery shifts while laying down tracks to rocking the stage at Coachella and linking up with 600 ENT, his path has been pure grind. His recent link-up with That Mexican OT on “Show Me The Money” flexes his lyrical sharpness over cinematic production, while Orange Tape finds him trading bars with BigX and Duke Deuce, holding his own with confidence and control. Whether it’s party-ready joints or hard-hitting reflections, Ro$ama moves with the precision of a vet and the hunger of a newcomer.