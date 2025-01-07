Boldy James & RichGains Drop Ominous “Murder During Drug Traffic (MDDT)” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boldy James is already back with another project in 2025.

Detroit rapper Boldy James has unveiled his latest mixtape, Murder During Drug Traffic (MDDT). The project continues his prolific output of music. The project offers a diverse range of sounds and narratives across its runtime. Early reactions from fans and listeners have been divided. Give it a listen and tell us what you think in the comments.

The mixtape opens with a strong start. Tracks like “Mixed Drinks” delve into personal themes that highlight Boldy’s introspective lyricism. “Janky” has the Detroit native comparing himself to Slick Rick “without the eyepatch.” Some of the critiques hinge on the production and mixes. Is this a stylistic choice or what? Either way, the noticeable sound difference has proven distracting to average listeners.

Despite the divided response, Boldy’s lyrical talent shines throughout the mixtape. As MDDT continues to be heard by more, we’ll see if the reception pans out. For now, enjoy the music.