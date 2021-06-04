Buzzing Texas Artist 2g.Kaash Beats Murder Charge, Drops Video For DJ Chose Produced Single “Walk Down”

In Hip-Hop controversy sells and 2g.Kaash is gonna bring that drama like only a courtroom can. After the grand jury decided in 2g.Kaash’s favor over a case where he was facing murder charges, the buzzing Dallas native is free on self defense. To celebrate his momentous release he’s dropped a highly anticipated video for an […]
In Hip-Hop controversy sells and 2g.Kaash is gonna bring that drama like only a courtroom can. After the grand jury decided in 2g.Kaash’s favor over a case where he was facing murder charges, the buzzing Dallas native is free on self defense.To celebrate his momentous release he’s dropped a highly anticipated video for an undeniable hit single titled, “Walk Down.” One listen and you will understand why 2g.Kaash is a star in the making, from his character, persona to his energy and music. 2g.Kaash brings it all to the table on his new DJ Chose produced hit and he’s got all eyes on him after escaping the hands of the law.Young, wild and free, 2g.Kaash’s latest offering is sure to stir up the industry and if he keeps making music like this, the young artist is destined for greatness. Distributed by Starting Five lead by Mark Spratley (@SpratFool) and available on Spotify, iTunes and Tidal, fans should stay tuned to 2g.Kaash’s rapid rise.