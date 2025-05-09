Detroit’s Champtown Drops “Hasbulla” Teaser Ahead Of”Rocker At Heart” EP

Champtown — the hip-hop trailblazer who gave Eminem his first shot by putting him on his Straight Jacket record label and taking him to record at Prince’s Paisley Park — is back and this time he’s armed with amps and attitude.
The rapper just released the teaser for “Hasbulla,” a bold preview of his upcoming m### EP Rocker at Heart, dropping July 4th, 2025.
After decades of rocking stages with Ice-T, Public Enemy and more, Champtown linked up with rock god Sammy Hagar, who handed him his own beer (Champtown Big & Stout) and told him: “You’re more than a rapper — you’re a rocker at heart.”
Champtown took that advice and built The Big & Stout Band — an all-female Nashville trio who shred, slam, and redefine what a backing band can be.
They’ve opened for Hagar. They’ve blown away sold-out crowds. And now, they’re hitting stages across the country.
Rocker at Heart is executive produced by Ice-T and produced by Champtown along with Prince’s legendary drummer, Michael Bland. The album fuses raw Hip-Hop edge with full-throttle rock energy.
It’s loud, it’s bold, and it’s 100% real. As Metro Times’ Jason Webber put it: “Champtown is the real deal and a Detroit musical treasure… f### with him at your own peril.”
Watch the “Hasbulla” teaser now. Catch them live. And be ready when Rocker at Heart drops July 4th.
Champtown’s Champtown Big & Stout beer also drops later in the year as well as his book and double Hip-Hop album Perpetual.
This ain’t a comeback — this is a takeover.