Dave East & Harry Fraud Announce New Album With Lead Single “Diamonds”

Last month Dave East joined forces with Westside Gunn for a special art show to unveil the artwork for his forthcoming collaborative project with Harry Fraud entitled Hoffa. The original painting was curated by Westside Gunn and his Buffalo Kids collective and unveiled during a live in-store at the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY. Today, Dave East & Harry Fraud officially announced the release date […]

Last month Dave East joined forces with Westside Gunn for a special art show to unveil the artwork for his forthcoming collaborative project with Harry Fraud entitled Hoffa.

The original painting was curated by Westside Gunn and his Buffalo Kids collective and unveiled during a live in-store at the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY. Today, Dave East & Harry Fraud officially announced the release date for Hoffa, and released the project’s first single “Diamonds.”

Dave East and Harry Fraud’s collaborative union, Hoffa, will be released on at the end of this month on the 30th and is produced in its entirety by Harry Fraud; who further etches his name on any early “producer of the year” ballots, on the heels of his collaborative projects with Benny The Butcher (The Plugs I Met 2) and Jim Jones (The Fraud Department).

This Hoffa project also features guest appearances from G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, Curren$y and French Montana among others.