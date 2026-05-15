Rick Ross Says “Iceman Melted,” Calls Drake “Washed” After Triple Release

Rick Ross torches Drake’s surprise triple album release, calling him washed and promising disses on his upcoming “Set in Stone.” project.

Rick Ross went straight to Instagram to eviscerate Drake’s surprise triple album release, calling the three projects “mid” and declaring the Toronto rapper completely finished.

The Maybach Music boss didn’t hold back while scrolling through fan reactions to ICEMAN, Maid of Honour, and Habibti, sarcastically yelling “bars” over and over, mocking anyone defending the music.

His verdict was brutal and immediate: Drake’s washed. The shots kept coming in rapid succession across his stories.

Ross posted a direct comparison between his upcoming album Set in Stone and Drake’s ICEMAN, writing “Iceman melted. Stone lasts forever” to drive home the point that his legacy would outlast whatever Drake just dropped.

He wasn’t done either, taking aim at Drake’s fanbase with a message that dripped with confidence and contempt for the entire situation.

Ross also addressed Drake’s fanbase directly.

“RIP to the Drake stans. I can only imagine what that feels like, well I really couldn’t. For those that didn’t know, I was a big boy making big boy records when homie was on ‘DeGrassi.’”

The reference to Drake’s acting past on the Canadian teen drama was a calculated dig at his credibility as a rapper, suggesting Drake was still a child actor while Ross was already establishing himself as a heavyweight in Hip-Hop.

The tension between these two former collaborators has been escalating for months. Drake dissed Ross on the new track “Make Them Pay,” rapping, “Dog, I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed,” attempting to rewrite history and claim credit for Ross’s success.

But Ross wasn’t buying it, and his Instagram takeover made that crystal clear.

According to Page Six, Ross confirmed that his upcoming album, Set in Stone, dropping June 12, will feature diss tracks, and the competitive fire is clearly burning hot.

Ross told the outlet that Hip-Hop needs this kind of competition to survive.

“It’s always dis tracks. You know Rozay,” he laughed. “It wouldn’t be fun if it wasn’t. That competitive spirit, to me, is what made hip-hop what it was. It has to be competitive.”

He emphasized that life itself is competitive, and the game demands the same energy.

The two rappers had built an empire together with hits like “Aston Martin Music,” “Stay Schemin’,” and “Money in the Grave,” but their relationship fractured when Ross sided with Kendrick Lamar during the 2024 beef.

Ross’s loyalty to Kendrick and his subsequent diss track, “Champagne Moments,” marked the beginning of the end of their partnership.

When he performed “Aston Martin Music” during his Verzuz battle with French Montana earlier this month, he deliberately skipped Drake’s verses entirely.

Now with Drake’s triple album release and the disses contained within, Ross has decided it’s time to respond with everything he’s got.