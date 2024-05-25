David Bars Drops Spooky New Visuals

“The Beast” is the latest by New York Spitter David Bars. Check it out.
New York rapper David Bars truly lives up to his name with his intricate, determined wordplay and meaningful lyrics. Starting in the early 2010s, he began self-releasing mixtapes, steadily honing his skills and catching the attention of the legendary D.I.T.C. crew. In 2019, he collaborated with Showbiz on “Bars & Beats” and worked with DJ Premier and Fat Joe on “The Bar Code.” In 2022, he released “Gunz x Bars” with Cory Gunz.